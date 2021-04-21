Filtered SPOILERS of the series Star Wars: The Bad Remittance

Share

Disney + will soon release the animated series Star Wars: The Bad Remittance and now we know very interesting details of what they are preparing.

Attention SPOILERS. While we wait for the new season of The Mandalorian, The Boba Fett Book, Ahsoka Tano, Cassian Andor Y Kenobi, we can see the animation series Star Wars: The Bad Remittance. A story about clones that were first introduced in season 7 of The Clone Wars and that each had a unique ability.

Until now, little was known about the plot of the series Star Wars: The Bad Remittance, but the official trailer announced that these clones will have to adapt to the galaxy after the events caused by Order 66. The poster of the series also indicated that the Emperor Palpatine it will be important in the animated adventure. In addition, it will have a lot of action and the purest flavor of the 3D animation series that we have seen so far as The Clone Wars Y Rebels.

Very important information has been leaked.

There will be a traitor in the series Star Wars: The Bad Remittance, since we can see Crosshair in imperial armor.

The trailer featured all the clones of Star Wars: The Bad Remittance and they seem to make a great team. But Sniper clone he will be the great villain, since it seems that the Emperor will brainwash him into betraying his own. Although in the end it will have its moment of redemption. Something very typical of the saga.

While Threw out You will get to use a normal hand, so you will put aside your hand-screwdriver. Something similar to what happened to Anakin Y Luke Skywalker.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch premieres on Disney + on May 4, 2021. Feel like seeing it? While we wait we can enjoy all the movies and series of Star wars on the streaming platform Disney + following this link.

Share