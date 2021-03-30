Filtered Russell Crowe’s character in Thor: Love and Thunder

Attention SPOILERS about the movie Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) and the spectacular character played by actor Russell Crowe.

Supposedly Marvel studios wanted to keep the participation of Russell crowe in the film Thor: Love and Thunder. But not only has it been discovered that he is in the shoot, since there are images with the cast and crew of the production, but we also know what his character will be. And it is quite spectacular!

According to Grace randolphfrom Beyond the Trailer, the actor Russell crowe will play the Greek God Zeus in Thor: Love and Thunder. This leaves many questions open, since if we see Zeus we could also see Hercules and the rest of the Olympus, but what is more important … Will they give him extraterrestrial origin like other gods like Thor, Odin or The Eternals? Also, the movie’s villain is called Gorr, the Butcher of Gods (Christian Bale), so the fate of Zeus it can be pretty dire.

Even so, it will be quite interesting what the director can prepare Taika waititi with Zeus, since his first participation in the modern comics of Marvel was to deal with a dispute between Thor and Hercules, that after that they became more friends and collaborated on missions while going on a spree together.

A great role for the actor.

Like Anthony Hopkins offered a spectacular performance by Odin, the actor Russell crowe can be a great version of Zeus, since he knows perfectly what it is to be the father of a great hero of humanity when he played Jor-El in Man of steel (2013) of Zack snyder.

Thor: Love and Thunder will have a great cast where they stand out Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), Tessa thompson (Valkyrie), Christian bale (Gorr), Chris pratt (Star Lord), Jaimie alexander (Lady Sif), Russell crowe (Zeus), Dave Bautista (Drax), Sean Gunn (Kraglin), Vin Diesel (voice Groot), Bradley Cooper (voice Rocket), Karen gillan (Nebula) and Pom klementieff (Mantis).

The movie Thor: Love and Thunder It will premiere on May 6, 2022. Are you looking forward to seeing it? Leave us your comments below. While we wait for it to premiere, we can see the other three films of the God of Thunder from Marvel Studios in the Disney + platform by following this link.