Filtered plans for Doctor Strange 3

The second part is still being finished and there is a year to go before it is released … But Marvel Studios already have Doctor Strange 3 planned.

Doctor Strange and the multiverse of madness, it will be one of the craziest movies of the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe. Sam raimi It will bring us a story where we will see different versions of the Universe and anything could happen. But even so, they are already planning the next installments and have leaked some plans for Doctor Strange 3.

They want characters as important as The Fantastic Four Y Doctor doom are involved in Doctor Strange 3. They will introduce these heroes first, as it is speculated that the first time we will see them will be in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and after that they will have their own solo movie. It will be then when they make the jump to the third installment of the Supreme Sorcerer.

While Doctor doom, for now it is not known if it will be in the movie of The Fantastic Four, but considering that he was the villain in the 2 previous sagas, it may be that in Marvel studios separate them a bit. That is why it is speculated that Latveria will conflict with Wakanda and we will see this spectacular villain in Black panther 2.

What the new installment of the Supreme Sorcerer will be about.

For now there are few details of Doctor Strange and the multiverse of madness, but it is part of a larger story that began in the series WandaVision, then it will go through Spider-Man: No Way Home and then it will culminate in this sequel.

In the cast they stand out Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Elizabeth olsen (Scarlet Witch), Benedict wong (Wong), Rachel McAdams (Dr. Christine Palmer), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Mordo) and Xochitl gomez (America Chavez).

Doctor Strange and the multiverse of madness It will be released on March 25, 2022. While we wait for it to hit theaters we can see the rest of the films of Marvel studios on the Disney Plus streaming platform, following this link.