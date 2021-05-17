Filtered out! This is the Renault 4Ever, the Renault 4 of the 21st century

That Renault is preparing a successor to the legendary “four cans” is an open secret today. A few weeks ago its logo was leaked, and today, the look of its concept version has been leaked. The Renault 4 of the 21st century will be called Renault 4EverIt will be a small, low-cost, retro-looking electric crossover. It will be the second electric of a new generation of Renault cars, which will have the electric Renault 5 as its first pillar, and which will finally exploit the rich classic past of the French brand.

The Renault 4Ever will be presented soon in a conceptual way, and according to the images leaked by the Dutch media Autovisie, we could be facing a very real leak. In any case, let’s take them with a pinch of salt: there is a lot of expectation and some recreations could well pass for real. Assuming they are real, Renault would have made a fantastic job bringing the “four cans” traits into the 21st century. Both its front and its optics, its high ground clearance, its characteristic C-pillar … everything is where it should be.

Renault 4Ever photos leaked

The leak may not be real, although sources claim it. Take it with a sip of skepticism.

The job of reinterpreting the classic has been absolutely masterful, in my opinion. The resemblance to the four cans is enough, and at the same time, it is perceived as a product with its own personality, and not a simple remake. For example, Renault has installed wheel arches lined in dark plastic, and has replaced the headlights with LED units with a very personal design. At the rear the small pilots of the “four cans” have been integrated with a slim and modern design. There are no tailpipes, of course in an electric.

But it is that in the “four cans” the exhaust was lateral and was barely visible, therefore, it is not missed in its design. We do not have images of its interior, but it should be radically different from the classic one, which stood out for being a truly spartan car. The Renault 4Ever will be launched shortly after the Renault 5, but sources consulted claim that the 4Ever will employ a different battery technologyNewly developed lithium ferric phosphate batteries at substantially lower cost.

It will be cheaper and easier than the Renault 5. In addition, it will have a commercial version.

And it is that the orientation of the Renault 4Ever is in line with its classic predecessor: it will be a car with a marked low-cost character, a car that could well pass for a Dacia, if its historical weight did not force Renault to sell it under its umbrella. Your sales won’t start until at least 2025, and your target price will be below 20,000 euros.. Taking into account the increasing cost of combustion cars, it could well have a similar cost to an equivalent thermal car – be it Renault Clio or Renault Captur.

