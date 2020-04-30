Held in early June, the WWDC 19 by Apple (Worldwide Developer Conference) will take place on day 3 exactly. Showcase of the brand to show part of its novelties for this current year, as always happens with the Apple event, the WWDC will be the stage in which those from Cupertino officially present one of their most anticipated elements each year by their community: the new version of iOS, your operating system for mobile devices such as iPhone or iPad.

What’s new in iOS 13

As we say, there is still time, although in reality not so much. And if we are going to see anything in these 6 weeks that remain until WWDC 19, that is all kinds of rumors and leaks, which as it gets closer on June 3 will become more and more common. In fact, today we have seen several new data on the improvements and news that iOS 13 would bring, courtesy of the . website and its anonymous informants.

In this way, and according to ., with iOS 13 Apple will implement Dark mode on iPhone and iPad, a dark version of the interface focused on avoiding eye fatigue and that can be selected from the settings. This version of iOS will also bring a multitasking mode for iPad, which will allow applications to have multiple windows open at the same time and to display tabs.

Gestures to undo actions

One of the most striking elements in iOS 13 would be a new gesture to ‘undo’ an action that would come to replace or add to the current gesture of shaking the device to cancel an action. There will also be more gestures available for productivity, and the browser Safari and the Mail app for iPad can ‘ask’ when visiting a website the to see it in its Desktop version, and not in the mobile version adapted to the browser app. Why? For facilitate navigation from this device and its screen, of greater dimension whenever that of an iPhone.

The Mail app will organize emails by categories, and will allow searching these categories with a search engine. It will also introduce the possibility of marking an ’email’ as ‘read later’. iOS 13 will also bring improvements in the indication of volume, a redesign of the ‘app’ Reminders and news in font management from settings. As always, these data are not 100% safe as they are not official from Apple, but how many of these will come true on June 3 and how many will not?