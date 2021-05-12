Filtered many details about the five cameras of the future Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 continues to filter more information, now with its photographic capabilities as the protagonists.

We live in the year of folding mobile phones, although for now we only have in the equation Huawei with its Mate X2, Xiaomi with its Mi MIX Fold and a Samsung that already watches weapons for its next UNPACKED, in which we should officially meet the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 but not a new Galaxy Note.

In fact, it is that the South Korean giant already moves the media machinery by teaching us the first details of your folding mobiles, filtering a few days ago design and some information to now let us glimpse a lot of details about the photographic system that will mount the Galaxy Z Fold3, including the first camera integrated under the screen in a Samsung.

In fact, some media such as SamMobile or HDBlog say that Samsung’s third Fold iteration will improve its durability with new Ultra Thin Glass technology, a IP68 certification that we do not quite believe ourselves and the compatibility with a hybrid S-Pen of which there is not much more information yet.

We therefore expand, in addition to all that has been commented, that effectively there will be no hole or notch on the large format screen, the flexible AMOLED panel, which if everything agrees will make room for a built-in camera hidden under it since Samsung seems to have developed this technology enough to bring it to a commercial smartphone of such caliber and price.

These are the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 and Galaxy Z Fold3 that we would like to see in an UNPACKED

This will be the five sensors of the Galaxy Z Fold3

Not only that, and the fact is that the user @FrontTron on Twitter, a reputable and fairly reliable filter, expanded that this integrated sensor will be a 16 MP Sony Exmor RS IMXx71, with 1 µm pixels and a novel image processing that would improve the results offered by the first implementation of ZTE and its Axon 20.

This sensor would serve for video calls and the like, although it will not be alone in that task, because to accompany it we will find another Sony IMX374 sensor on the front of the device, in a hole on the secondary screen, with 10 MP and 1.22 µm pixels that this so-called additional cover camera will become.

Already in the back, we will find a module with three 12 megapixel sensors, although its configuration would be changed a bit to integrate a wide angle, another ultra wide angle and a telephoto lens with 3x and OIS, which would improve performance in low light conditions over the outgoing generation.

An integrated 16 MP camera inside, another 10 MP in a hole on the external screen, and a triple 12 megapixel module on the back with advanced functionalities.

The three sensors would maintain software functionality known in OneUI, with the Single Capture options and the like, in addition to being able to record 4K video up to 60 frames per second without major complications, and also adding slow motion capabilities.

For the rest, we know that it will have top-of-the-range hardware, with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset chairing a set with 12 or 16 GB of RAM and 256 or 512 GB of storage not expandable.

Regarding the screens, the Galaxy Z Fold3 would have a 6.2 inch outer panel in a very stretched format, adding the flexible panel with a diagonal of 7.5 inches in 4: 3 format both two with 120 Hz refresh rate, alleviating one of the complaints most noticed by users of the Galaxy Z Fold2 and its secondary screen.

It must be recognized that everything we hear sounds good, It is true, but I still have my doubts regarding the resistance to liquids and dust, and also the operation of that hybrid S-Pen, so I will have to stay tuned until around next August Samsung show us all these news… We are already impatient!

The third time is the charm: 2021 will be the year of folding mobiles

