This Xiaomi media player could be a real best seller. Currently the Fire tv stick Amazon doesn’t have direct competition from any big company. However, both Google and Xiaomi are working on a competitor that includes serial Android TV, since Google’s operating system is not used in any official company product.

Android TV 9.0, 2 GB of RAM and Quad Core processor

The new Xiaomi Mi TV Stick will be based on Android TV 9.0 Pie, which is the latest available version of the operating system. It will have 2 GB of RAM and 8 GB of internal eMMC memory. It is compatible with DTS-HD and Dolby, in addition to having an HDMI 2.0 connector to be able to see images in 4K and HDR at 60 Hz. It also has a Netflix license for Widevine L1 to have no resolution limitations.

All those specifications are the same as the Mi Box S, but there is one that indicates that Xiaomi has made some changes: the processor. In this case we find an Amlogic S905 Y2 quad-core Cortex A53, different from the S905L (also called S905X-H) that incorporates the Mi Box. The GPU is also different, where in this case we have a Mali-G31 MP2.

The connectivity, yes, is more reduced, but in exchange for having a much more compact size. It has 2.4 and 5 GHz WiFi, and Bluetooth 4.2. The consumption is only 5 W, and it is not specified in the characteristics what type of connector will be used, whether microUSB or USB Type C. It is expected that it includes a remote control with the Google Assistant integrated.

Gearbest and Geekbuying list it at a price that starts from 75 euros

Both Geekbuying and Gearbest have listed the Mi TV Stick, with the Gearbest one offering the lowest price of around 75 euros. Neither of them can be purchased yet, but the fact that both have a tab on both websites indicates that the launch is very close, and will probably take place this month.

The price is probably below the Mi Box S for its lower number of functions, and in order to compete with Chromecast and Fire TV Stick, which are worth 39.99 and 59.99 euros respectively, although the Chromecast is its version Full HD.

Without a doubt, this player will be an excellent alternative to the Fire TV Stick, since we will have a greater number of applications available, being able to install, for example, players like Kodi. Few media players currently offer the ability to watch Netflix in 4K and in turn install Kodi, as Netflix greatly limits the devices it licenses.