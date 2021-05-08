Filtered first images of the filming of ¡García!

The saga of comics by Santiago García and Luis Bustos, García! is being adapted for HBO MAX and we get the first images of the shoot

García !, the saga of comics by Santiago García and Luis Bustos published by Astiberri since 2015, is the new Spanish production of the streaming platform HBO Max. The series that is currently filming in the Spanish capital will consist of six chapters based on this work that will be released in 2022.

Sara Antuña and Carlos de Pando are the creators and scriptwriters of the series, and Eugenio Mira (Grand Piano) directs the six hour-long episodes. Francisco Ortiz and Veki Velilla lead a cast that also includes Emilio Gutiérrez Caba, Francisco Reyes, Nico Romero, Helio Pedregal, Mario Pardo, Miki Molina, Marina Gatell, Pepe Ocio and Silvia Abascal.

García !, the comic, is a series of which three volumes have been published to date. Santiago García and Luis Bustos join their talents to create a graphic novel that draws on political satire and the action thriller with an obvious connection to Spanish reality. The authors are already working on the fourth volume.

Filming images

About the series

Eugenio Mira director of the series has said: “When I read the first episode of Garcia!I really enjoyed identifying in its ingredients so many elements that I have always liked, but it was the freshness that the combination of references emanated and the feeling of not having read something like this before that completely conquered me. Being able to play with such original material, with such a rich universe and characters that never stop growing while trying to make sense of the constant twists and turns that the plot contains, is a great technical and artistic challenge. And a huge privilege ”. On the other hand Miguel Salvat producer of the series has added: “It is a project with an enormous narrative and visual ambition. It is designed down to the smallest detail to be a fun series, full of action and adventure, respecting sometimes the tradition of the genre and breaking it at others ”.

The first season will adapt the first volume of the saga

Set in a hypothetical current Spain, in a divided country on the brink of political chaos, the series stars Antonia (Veki Velilla), a young investigative journalist who stumbles upon a conspiracy hatched decades ago: the existence of a superagent Cryogenized, García (Francisco Ortiz), created in a laboratory in the 1950s by General Franco’s secret services. A perfect soldier with superhuman strength and programmed to obey orders without question that Antonia has just woken up after six decades of frozen. García feels disoriented and confused in a Spain that he finds completely changed. The old world collides with the current one as García and Antonia learn to work together as they become involved in a political conspiracy that threatens to end democracy in favor of a brutal new dictatorship.