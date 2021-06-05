Filtered first images of Mark Ruffalo on the set of She-Hulk – Tomatazos

One of the fan-favorite spoilers of the Marvel Studios films is Mark Ruffalo, who has played Bruce Banner since The Avengers – 92% in 2012; a character who has constantly fought with “the other subject” to avoid causing great damage. However, in the last tape, Avengers: Endgame – 95%, the character managed to find a balance between the two personalities giving place to a Hulk who uses reason before attacking.

Although Ruffalo has become an important face within the franchise, the studio has sought to give him his place and develop him alongside other heroes, as happened in Thor: Ragnarok – 92%, this because they are not yet allowed to make a solo movie for the rights of the character. Now the public will have the opportunity to see it a little more in the original series of Disney Plus She-hulk.

Marvel Studios and Disney began a new strategy to further expand the Marvel Cinematic Universe by giving the audience the opportunity to get to know better some of the secondary heroes of the franchise; all this started with WandaVision – 95%, where the loss suffered by the character of Elizabeth Olsen was explored, and then looked at the conflicts of the life of a superhero in Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97%, with the premiere of Loki close.

These three series worked to capture the public’s attention and thus be able to delve into new characters in the near future, in the case of Ms. Marvel, the young heroine will have the opportunity to tell her story alone, while Hawkeye will give a companion to Barton named Kate Bishop; as well as Bruce (Ruffalo) will accompany the protagonist of She-hulk, who, in some stories, after an accident receives a blood transfusion from the also scientist receiving part of his skills.

Few details have been known about this new program, and its protagonist, Tatiana Maslany, has been protected enough not to reveal too much about it. Now, thanks to another actress, the first images of the Dark Waters actor have been shown – 100% within the set of the series. In the photos shared on Facebook of Anais almonte (Gotham – 87%), looks like Mark Ruffalo in his motion capture suit accompanying the actress on set.

🚨 New photo of Mark Rufallo on the set of the Disney + ‘SHE-HULK’ series & more! (via Anais Almonte | FB) pic.twitter.com/kfzmGt9H7A – cosmic (@cosmic_marvel) June 3, 2021

It is not yet fully confirmed what role Almonte will play, although there has been talk of the possibility of introducing the popular villain Titania, who could be his character. It is worth mentioning that this new series will bring back the villain of Hulk: The Incredible Man – 67% known in the comics as Abomination played, once again, by Tim Roth. So far it is known that the script of the series is in charge of Jessica Gao, scriptwriter of Rick and Morty -%.

On the other hand, the participation of Kat Cairo and Anu Valia in the director’s chair and as executive producers. The series that has already been filming for a few weeks does not yet have a confirmed premiere date, but it is expected to be ready for 2022. Meanwhile, the rest of the current year will bring several premieres both on the digital platform and in theaters. .