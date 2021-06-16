filtered design and features of a classic with an off-road feel

Probably the first fruit of the agreement between Motorola and Bullitt Group, this hypothetical Motorola Defy updated to 2021 offers us maximum resistance, a large battery and medium-cut hardware.

A few weeks ago Motorola announced its negotiations with Bullitt Group, recognized manufacturer of ultra-resistant mobiles such as CAT, to bring to the market a smartphone under the Motorola seal but with the maximum resistance capabilities that only Bullitt can achieve.

And it seems that indeed this new Motorola off-road was in the oven to be presented as early as 2021, in the form of a totally unexpected revamp of the classic Motorola Defy, but that would be already underway at least if we listen to what reputable industry leakers like Evan Blass tell us.

And it is that yes friends, images and a specification sheet of this hypothetical are already being rolled on the Internet Motorola Defy 2021 that match perfectly with a mobile built by Bullitt, which would offer military grade resistance, the programmable PPT physical button and a mid-range hardware where its battery stands out.

Motorola’s ultra-resistant mobile seems to be getting closer and closer, and if the leaks are directed, it will be sold as a renewal of a classic Motorola Defy that would receive IP68 and MIL-SPEC-810H certifications, in addition to the possibility of washing it with abrasives. and disinfectants.

This would be an attractive Motorola Defy assembled by Bullitt

It seems that collaboration between the two companies would be good for the whole, because the design of this Motorola Defy does not differ excessively from any other smartphone, and despite its resistance you will not opt ​​for buildings with an industrial appearance excessively flashy.

In fact, it is that this Defy 2021 would be a rather normal mobile if we ignore its weight and thickness, since with 169.8 x 78.2 x 10.9 millimeters, in addition to its 232 grams, it is logical to think that something is hidden under its plastic housing with Gorilla Glass Victus front glass last generation.

Thus, it is worth highlighting from the beginning a IP68 certification plus another MIL-SPEC-810H, with water resistance up to 1.5 meters for 35 minutes, falls from heights of 1.8 meters, vibrations up to category 4 and shocks terms between -30 and 75 degrees Celsius.

Resistance to moisture and abrasives is not lacking, so it will be possible to disinfect this Motorola Defy with soaps, saline mixtures or also alcoholic solutions.

In addition, following the tradition in Bullitt mobiles, a glove-capable digitizer, and also a programmable physical button PPT to perform different functions, calls or turn on the flashlight.

As for the hardware, there are no excessive boasts with a mid-cut datasheet where Qualcomm puts the electronic heart, with a Snapdragon 662 chipset Supported by 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage expandable with microSD cards.

The screen would be 6.5 inches with HD + 720p resolution and a 20: 9 format, giving way to a triple rear camera with 48 MP, 2 MP (depth) and 2 MP (macro) sensors, in addition to another 8 megapixel front sensor and all the usual connectivity battery.

There is no missing fingerprint reader nor NFC to enable mobile payments, has a standard audio-jack for headphones, in addition to the USB-C connector, and there will be active dual SIM support up to 4G LTE.

Finally, it highlights its 5,000 mAh battery, generous for a device like this, and also fast chargeable up to 20W with TurboPower.

Nothing more for now, well the reality is that the phone looks good But we only talk about leaks and rumors. In fact, the most negative part is that it is difficult to say when this smartphone will be presented, in which markets and when will it be available to us consumers… Let’s see if Motorola doesn’t take too long to announce it!

