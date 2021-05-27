Filtered a full trailer of the new Battlefield

A couple of days ago we shared a leaked fragment of the Alleged first trailer of the new Battlefield. Today, however, we bring you the full advance. It is the culmination of a series of leaks that began in April and has not stopped since then. EA’s plan is to present the game during June, and while the material already confirms some details of the title, it is possible that the trailer will not even be officially released.

According to Eurogamer, the leaked trailer is completely real. However, they affirm that it is a material for internal use; possibly to showcase the vision for the new Battlefield to investors and high-ranking company employees. What does all this mean? Well what the progress that we can see next month will be very different. It would not surprise us, since in the filtration, despite its quality, it shows that graphically it still lacks work.

We warn you that the Battlefield trailer is in very low quality and in the center there is a meme to hide a watermark. Surely EA distributed the video on an internal communication channel with the name of each receiver. This is a common process in the video game industry — and many others — to prevent leaks or identify those responsible. You can see it below:

Alert: if you suffer from epilepsy please do not watch the video.

Another clue that indicates the authenticity of the video is that EA is blocking its publication on some social networks. For example, on YouTube they have begun to report videos for the use of unauthorized material. Multiple YouTubers in the Battlefield community have stated so. A curious thing is that Tom Henderson, the most active leaker when it comes to the new Battlefield, described all the scenes of the trailer for weeks.

Leaking the issue of leaks and speculation behind, the only thing EA has confirmed is that the new Battlefield it will be a multigenerational game. That is, it will come to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC. However, they clarified that only next-generation consoles and PCs will be able to display the technical novelties of Frostbite, the DICE graphics engine. If there are no delays along the way, the new Battlefield will be available at the end of this year.

Read this too …