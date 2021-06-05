Filtered 2K Games games before E3 2021

With just a few days to go before E3 2021, major publishers have already started finalizing the latest details and special presentations for the announcement of their upcoming games. However, beyond the teasers made by the developers themselves, 2K Games has just seen its full game planing leaked, with titles from its main sagas such as NBA 2K, Borderlands and Marvel.

Initially, this leak appeared a couple of days ago on Reddit by the user swine_flu_greg, so it went largely unnoticed. However, the latest tweet from well-known Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier, claimed that all these advance details are real, with the only nuance and uncertainty of whether they will all be presented during E3 or if on the contrary 2K Games will save a title for the rest of the year.

Yes this 2K leak is real but I’m not sure all of it is going to be at E3. Can’t wait for Marvel XCOM though https://t.co/6TxZSk8hDa – Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) June 3, 2021

And is that reviewing this list, we find four new titles of some of the largest franchises of 2K Games:

NBA 2K22: The long-awaited return of this classic sports saga, which will return with the collaboration of Dirk Nowitzki for one of its covers.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: internally known as Codename Daffodil, it is already known that this spin-off derived from the Borderlands saga will focus its story on expanding the details of Tiny Tina. And is that the name itself was already leaked when Gearbox registered it as a new brand.

Codename CODA: Still without an official name, this new game from Firaxis promises us a title of Turn-based action and strategy based on Marvel licenses and characters. As one of the sources detailed, we will find «An XCOM with Marvel heroes« in which some famous actors will participate.

Codename Volt: again under the internal nomenclature, we are facing a new action game at a very early stage of development. Thus, although the details are still quite scarce, since this time the preview would consist of only a trailer, the sources advance a “Cthulhu meets Saints Row” style and a logo quite similar to that of Fallout.

Luckily, we will hardly have to wait to know new details of these titles for ourselves, since the E3 organization itself has published the details about its conference calendar, where we can already find the press space of Gearbox, Saturday June 12; and the presentation of Take-Two, Monday, June 14.