Filter Yanet García advance video for his OnlyFans

Filters Yanet García advance video for her OnlyFans | Instagram

The ex weather girl and host of the Hoy de Televisa program, Yanet García, gave his followers a taste of his exclusive content with a video that he shared recently in which he reveals what they will see very soon.

Yanet García once again shook social networks by sharing a preview of the new photo gallery that she is preparing to publish in her exclusive content account on the Onlyfans platform, which she opened about a month ago thanks to the large number of requests from his followers.

This is how the former host of the Program Hoy de Televisa has today captivated his millions of followers of the famous social network Instagram with his latest ‘gifts’ from this session he prepares with photographer Rafael Arroyo in the great city of New York.

DO NOT MISS MY EXCLUSIVE CONTENT FROM NY IN 10 DAYS IN MY @onlyfans Subscribe and enjoy all the content. “, Wrote Yanet in the description of said video.

In addition, the also model shared a photo where he can be seen wearing a cute black lace outfit and an elegant and daring garter belt that adorned his slim figure and toned legs, the product of hours and hours in the gym.

Sitting on a sofa and covered in a thin black robe and slippers of the same color, the beautiful girl showed off a small part of the photo editing that the famous photographer prepares.

It is worth mentioning that a few days ago, Yanet announced that he would travel to New York City to create content for his Onlyfans account, since for months he had been asked for his presence on the aforementioned platform.

Yanet Cristal García San Migue was born on November 14, 1990 in the city of Monterrey, Nuevo León, beginning her career as a presenter, model and now a businesswoman.

As you may remember, in Mexico the program titled Gente Regia became popular in Mexico due to her appearances as a climate presenter, the same that screened her in her career as a host, becoming one of the figures of the Hoy program, one of the most popular programs on Televisa .

We remember that a few days ago, Yanet received a lot of criticism from her subscribers who called the content uploaded so far by the beautiful Latina as very soft.

Not because one person uploads s * xu9l content, it means that the rest of the people are going to upload s * xu9l content “was the response of the former weather girl from the Televisa signal.

As expected, said publication that we attach to you, which has the Lewis Howes couple as its main protagonist, was quickly filled with reproductions, easily surpassing the 400 thousand barrier in just a few hours.

In addition, his publication received hundreds of messages and comments of affection and praise from his fans towards his physical figure.

The truth is that nowadays, the topic of opening an OnlyFans account has taken over the conversation, since there have already been many success stories that have gone viral on social networks about undertaking on this platform that to date Today it continues to generate conflicting opinions in society.

In fact, this is a social network that became relevant during the contingency and in which users subscribe to be able to enjoy photos and videos of their favorite creators, which can include very risque content.