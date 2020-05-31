Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Although Reggie Fils-Aimé no longer has a position within a video game company, the executive has close contact with fans that he got in his way through it. A few weeks ago he announced that he would be part of a podcast in which he would talk about video games. Well, in the most recent edition he revealed some interesting anecdotes about the way he met Shigeru Miyamoto and how he was once mistaken for a security guard.

In case you do not know Reggie Fils-Aimé, we tell you that apart from having been president of Nintendo of America he is a subject of about 2 meters tall and has a robust complexion. During the most recent broadcast of the Talking Games podcast, the former Nintendo executive recalled that precisely thanks to these latest physical characteristics at the beginning of his career at Nintendo, he was mistaken for a guard.

E3 2004 helped define Reggie and Nintendo

According to Fils-Aimé, when he was vice president of sales and marketing he attended his first E3, in distant 2004, when he was publicly presented at today’s legendary event in which he spoke one of his most recognized phrases. Most remember that E3 for that; however, Fils-Aimé was already generating interesting anecdotes before taking the stage.

According to the former president of Nintendo of America in the recent podcast (via Nintendo Everything), in the hall of the presentation he was preparing to make his appearance, while watching how it filled to feel the vibe of the attendees. Before starting there were a lot of staff adjusting the details. One of them when he saw Reggie (a man of almost 2 meters dressed in a two-piece suit) believed he was a security guard, so he looked for his identification and showed it to show that he had authorization to go there.

“This guy thought he was the security guard. So imagine what went through your mind when the conference starts and the lights come on and you see me. I mean, he should have asked himself: qué What is wrong with Nintendo, who has the security guard giving the presentation? What is this? ’” Fils-Aimé said.

Reggie met Miyamoto at a Nintendo DS meeting

On the other hand, in this edition of the Reggie Fils-Aimé podcast he also spoke about the interesting way in which Shigeru Miyamoto, legendary creator of Nintendo, was introduced.

As Reggie recalls, when he was still a sales executive, before the launch of the Nintendo DS he had the opportunity to travel to Japan in a meeting in which he was able to see one of the first prototypes of this portable console together with Don James, one of the Older Nintendo of America members who still work at the company.

Both had not seen the console and at that meeting with Japanese developers asked Reggie, the new employee, his opinion on a premature demo of what would later become Nintendogs, running in basically a very rudimentary version of what the Nintendo would be DS.

The executive emphasized that the laptop would be the first approach of a touch device to the masses and that Nintendo had to communicate it, apart from the fact that this title would be the one that would help present the benefits of the console. To his surprise, after making his comment, he realized that Miyamoto was behind him and listened to his opinion, since he had entered after the meeting started. At that time, Reggie Fils-Aimé knew Miyamoto, but the creative did not know Fils-Aimé, as they had never been introduced.

Reggie was nervous about his presence, but Miyamoto agreed with his observation, so a little relieved he thought he started his relationship with the creative on the right foot.

“And literally my knees start to shake, because I knew who mr was. Miyamoto ”, Fils-Aimé recalled. “And he says, ‘You know, that’s a very good comment. That is very perceptive. Yes, we will have to make sure we take advantage of the touch screen, and this game will be a great way to do it. And by the way, who is this person? ’ They introduce me and we shake hands. That was my first presentation, my first meeting, with mr. Miyamoto ”.

What did you think of Reggie’s anecdotes? How would you have reacted to having Miyamoto at your side? Tell us in the comments.

After leaving Nintendo, Reggie Fils-Aimé became involved in multiple companies, such as GameStop and Spin Master. The good news for the followers of this manager is that he is still very active in the world of the video game industry and on several occasions has spoken about interesting anecdotes, such as the origin of the phrase ‘My body is ready’. If you want to know more news related to Reggie-Fils-Aimé, we invite you to check this page.

Stay informed with us, at LEVEL UP.

Source 1, 2