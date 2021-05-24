Films in the Official Section

Distributors

On June 3, a new edition of the Malaga Festival. The organization of the contest has already advanced some of the titles that will be part of the Official Section. In this 24th edition, the director Oliver Laxe (‘O Que Arde’) will receive the Málaga Talent Award – La Opinión de Málaga; the filmmaker Mariano Barroso the Retrospective Award – Málaga Hoy; and the editor Julia Juaniz will collect the Ricardo Franco Award – Film Academy.

Next, we advance you the first films confirmed to compete in the contest in which, once again, consecrated directors are mixed with young promises. We will update the information as the Malaga Festival confirms new titles.

As last year, the Festival will be held in person, respecting all current sanitary security measures and with the Gran Hotel Miramar as the main venue.

1 ‘El Cover’ (Secun de la Rosa) – OPENING FILM

Musical debut of Secun de la Rosa that focuses on the story of Dani, a young man who has inherited from his family the love of music and also the fear of failure. So he works as a waiter rather than living off his dream, like his parents. This year, like every summer, Benidorm is full of artists who come to sing in its bars, hotels and nightclubs. There Dani meets Sandra, who will change her way of understanding art.

In the cast, Carolina Yuste, Marina Salas, Álex Monner, Carmen Machi, María Hervás, Juan Diego, Susi Sánchez and Lander Otaola.

2 ‘The snail house’ (Macarena Astorga)

Paz Vega, Javier Rey and Carlos Alcántara They lead the cast of this film that tells the story of the writer Antonio Prieto, who decides to spend the summer in a town in the Malaga mountains, where he hopes to find tranquility and inspiration for his next novel. There he meets Berta, a woman for whom he feels an instant attraction, as well as some peculiar characters that he begins to write and research about. Antonio begins to discover that the locals hold many secrets and a disturbing hidden legend. The reality that you will live in those days will make you realize that, sometimes, reality far exceeds the myths …

3 ‘The best families’ (Javier Fuentes-León)

Black comedy that addresses structural problems of Peruvian society – and not only Peruvian – such as classism and racism. Tatiana Astengo, Gabriela Velázquez, Gracia Olayo, Grapa Paola, Jely Reátegui, Sonia Seminario, Giovanni Ciccia, César Ritter, Marco Zunino, Roberto Cano, Vanessa Saba and Jimena Lindo lead the cast.

Luzmila and Peta are two sisters who work as maids for Alicia and Carmen, two aristocratic ladies from Peru. They are considered part of the family or, at least, that’s what it seems. But one day, as the city is taken over by violent protests, a birthday celebration brings together all the members of the families. A long-held secret by both families is revealed, thus bursting the bubble of their perfect aristocratic world forever.

4 ‘The belly of the sea’ (Agustí Villaronga)

June 1816. The French Navy frigate Alliance, runs aground on a sandbar off the coast of Senegal. As attempts to free the hull prove futile, there is no choice but to abandon the ship. As the available boats are not enough to accommodate all the crew, a raft of about 12 meters long and 6 wide is built. In that precarious boat they force 147 men to board: soldiers, sailors, a few passengers and a few officers. The ship’s evacuation plan foresees that the available boats will tow them to shore. Panic and confusion seize the convoy. Due to cowardice or ineptitude, the boats lose contact with the raft. The tow rope breaks, or someone cuts it. They abandon the raft to its fate. The current carries her away, and she disappears over the horizon. A horror that lasted days and days. A scene in which the worst of cruelties and the sweetest of pieties were shown.

Agustí Villaronga adapts one of the stories published by Alessandro Baricco in ‘Océano Mar’ with a cast led by Roger Casamajor, Oscar Kapoya and Muminu Diayo.

5 ‘Amalgam’ (Carlos Cuarón)

Manolo Cardona, Miguel Rodarte, Tony Dalton and Stephanie Cayo give life to four dentists who meet at a congress in the Riviera Maya. They want her, but she has something else in mind. Everyone runs away from their own story of pain. And they spend a crazy weekend of jealousy, envy and excess together on a tiny island in the Mexican Caribbean that will mark their lives forever.

6 ‘Brave flash’ (Ainhoa ​​Rodríguez)

“A brave, brave flash is going to happen, and everything is going to change …”, Isa talks to herself, leaving messages on her tape recorder for when she disappears or loses her memory. Cita feels trapped in a marriage in a full house of saints and virgins. Mary returns to the town where she was born to face her loneliness. The women of a small rural town, suspended in time and plagued by depopulation, live amid the apathy of their day to day where nothing extraordinary happens and a deep desire for liberating experiences that make them reconnect with the place where they were happy or dreamed of being.

With Guadalupe Gutiérrez, Carmen Valverde and Isabel Mendoza.

