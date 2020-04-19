Boxing is one of the sports that best reflects the metaphor of feelings that life can be. Good and bad moments, success and depression or glory and fall are just some of the opposite extremes with which the nobility of a sport that not only takes place in a ring can be explained.

The seventh art has been no stranger to boxing and throughout history numerous films have had it as the central axis of their plot through the lives of its protagonists. This is a review of some of the most famous tapes.

1. Charlot, boxing champion (Charles Chaplin. 1915)

Charles Chaplin, in his character as Charlot, stars in this black and white comedy of just 33 minutes, divided into three acts, which is the first film that bases its plot on boxing as a plot line.

Chaplin finds a lucky horseshoe outside a gym and decides to try his luck in the ring in a challenge that will lead him to face the champion, Bob Uppercut.

2. The clay idol (Mark Robson. 1949)

Kirk Douglas, in one of his first leading roles, plays Midge Kelly, a young man who, on his way to California with his brother, meets boxer Johnny Dunne. After a series of events, including a wedding with a girl, Midge becomes a professional boxer and world champion. Along the way, her life falls apart, she abandons her partner and breaks family ties.

The film had six Oscar nominations, including Kirk Douglas’ Best Actor, although it only won in the Photography section.

3. Harder will be the fall (Mark Robson. 1956)

Mark Robson, who had already directed ‘The Iron Idol’, directs this film starring Humphrey Bogart (Eddie), who plays a sports journalist who is required by a friend of his to promote an Argentine boxer named Toro Moreno.

Eddie accepts the job in exchange for money from Toro Moreno’s victories, previously rigged to win the bouts and become heavyweight world champion.

The tape is remembered for being the last Humphrey Bogart movie before his death in 1957 due to esophageal cancer.

4. Marked by hatred (Robert Wise. 1956)

Paul Newman stars in this movie in which he plays Rocky Graziano, a young Italian-American who, after passing through prison and escaping from the army, becomes a boxer out of necessity, reaching the top.

This film was the first great success in the career of Paul Newman, who landed a role that was also chosen by Steve McQueen and James Dean, who died a few months before filming.

5. Rocky (John G. Avildsen. 1976)

One of the most famous movies in cinema history. Written and starring Sylvester Stallone, the film chronicles the life of Rocky Balboa, an unknown boxer who becomes famous by fighting for a heavyweight world championship that loses points against his rival, Apollo. In between, the love story Rocky feels for Adriana (Talia Shire) is also told.

The film was nominated for ten Oscars and won three (Best Picture, Best Editing and Best Director). After her, in the following years came another seven sequels, the last in 2018.

6. Wild Bull (Martin Scorsese. 1980)

Jake la Motta is a young boxer who dreams of becoming world champion, but he has a problem, he is paranoid and unloads his aggressiveness both inside and outside the ring. Upon achieving success, his life becomes a nightmare due to marital problems, night outings and his relationship with the mafia.

The film was highly successful thanks to the tandem talent of director Martin Scorsese and actor Robert De Niro, who won the Oscar and the Golden Globe for Best Actor. The film was nominated for eight Oscars and won two, also for Best Editing.

7. Hurricane Carter (Norman Jewison. 1999)

Denzel Washington won the Golden Globe and was nominated for an Oscar for Best Actor for putting himself in the shoes of Rubin ‘Hurricane’ Carter, a black boxer who overcomes his difficult youth and becomes a contender for the middleweight title.

His dreams of success are dashed in 1966 when he is charged with a triple murder at a New Jersey bar. After a trial with many irregularities, he is sentenced to three life terms.

The film is based on a true story, which made a Bob Dylan song famous in 1975, on his album Desire.

8. ‘Million Dollar Baby’ (Clint Eastwood. 2004)

Clint Eastwood directed this completely author-driven film, which also starred, produced and composed its soundtrack. He won four Oscars and collected more than forty awards internationally.

The film tells the story of Maggie Fitzgerald (Hilary Swank), a waitress who dreams of becoming a professional boxer and trains at the gym where Eddie Dupris (Morgan Freeman) works. The owner, Frankie Dunn (Clint Eastwood), at first does not welcome the presence of the girl, but in the end he ends up trusting her.

9. ‘Cinderella Man’ (Ron Howard. 2005)

The film is inspired by the life of heavyweight boxing world champion James J. Braddock (Russell Crowe), who suffers from the economic crisis of 1929 and loses his fortune in bad investments. Later, he returns to boxing, although his wife (Renée Zellweger) opposes and returns to fight for the title.

The film was nominated for three Oscars, two Golden Globes and one Bafta.

10. ‘The fighter’ (David O. Russell. 2010)

David O. Russell directed this film which deals with the life of Dicky Eklund, a highly talented troubled boxer who tries to redeem himself by training his younger brother. Despite his powerful left hook, he always ends up defeated. After a match that should never have taken place, Micky Ward (Mark Wahlberg) decides to take his girlfriend’s advice and get away from his family.

The film was nominated for seven Oscars, of which Christian Bale won for Best Supporting Actor and Melissa Leo for Best Supporting Actress.

In Spain boxing has also been a recurring theme in several movies. Two of the most famous are two comedies that were very successful in their day. El tigre de Chamberí (1957), starring José Luis Ozores and Tony Leblanc, and the parody I did Roque III (1980), of the couple formed by Andrés Pajares and Fernando Esteso.

.