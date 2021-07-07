Filmmaker Robert Downey Sr., father of actor Robert Downey Jr., dies – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Between the lines

Iconic American filmmaker Robert Downey Sr. passed away early Wednesday while sleeping at his home in New York City, the Daily News reported.

The actor-director turned 85 last month and has been battling Parkinson’s disease for half a decade.

He was known for his participation in underground films such as “Putney Swope”; He also appeared on “Boogie Nights,” “Magnolia” and “To Live And Die in LA.”

Downey was married three times. His first marriage was to actress Elsie Ann Downey, with whom he had two children: actress and writer Allyson Downey and actor Robert Downey Jr .; they divorced in 1975. His second wife, actress and writer Laura Ernst died in 1994 of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. In 1998 he married author Rosemary Rogers, with whom he had two other children: actor and musician Henry Downey and writer Anthony Downey.

Through his Instagram account, Robert Downey Jr., famous for his Iron Man character, posted a farewell message for his father:

“Last night, Dad passed away peacefully in his sleep after years of enduring the ravages of Parkinson’s… He was a true maverick filmmaker and remained remarkably optimistic throughout… According to my stepmother’s calculations, they were happily married for just over 2,000 years. . Rosemary Rogers-Downey, you are a saint and our thoughts and prayers are with you, ”it reads.

Information about El Universal