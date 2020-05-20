Michael Bay will produce ‘Songbird’, a thriller about the pandemic to be shot in Los Angeles in the midst of the coronavirus health crisis. The film will be directed by Adam Mason (‘Into the Dark’), who also writes the script along with Simon Boyes (‘No Exit’, ‘Corruption and Power’). Its production will begin at the end of June and will become the first to be shot in Hollywood after the COVID-19 pandemic erupted.

According to Deadline, ‘Songbird’ will be a thriller that will follow the spirit of ‘Paranormal Activity’ and ‘Cloverfield’. It will be set in 2022, at a time when the pandemic has not disappeared. The blocks have been intermittent in these years and have been exacerbated because the virus has mutated.

Although, at first glance, it seems like a supernatural thriller, Deadline points out that the subject will be closer to the conspiracy theory and how the confinement has fueled the paranoia and delirium of the protagonists of the plot. The casting process has already started.

At the moment, the producers and the director are looking for the cast telematically. According to Deadline, unions are still organizing their own security protocols so they can film without fear of contagion. It seems that the creatives behind ‘Songbird’ have shown their filming plans to different guilds and are ready to start filming.

SHOOTING WITH SOCIAL DISTANCE

Plans to shoot ‘Songbird’ will take the safety distance into account, there will not be multiple people on set during filming and the sequences will be recorded after the technical team has first entered to prepare the scene and there will be no moments when that the actors have face-to-face dialogues.

Along with Bay, Adam Goodman, a former Paramount chief of production, will produce the film, which will feature Jacques Jouffret (‘The Purge’) as director of photography and Jennifer Spence (‘Annabelle’) as production designer.

