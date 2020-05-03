Mourning day for culture, and especially for Spanish cinema. The filmmaker José Luis Cuerda He died this Tuesday at the age of 72 in Madrid.

The family of the director and producer, author of the mythical ‘Amanece que no es not’ has confirmed his death, and soon, the social networks have echoed the sad news.

Cuerda abandoned his law degree to become a radio and television technician, and in 1969 he began his career at TVE, where he directed cultural programs until his premiere as a fiction director with the adaptation of the novel ‘The Tunnel’, by Ernesto Sábato.

In 1982 he directed his first feature film, ‘Pairs and nones’, and five years later he released ‘The animated forest’, which won the Goya Prize for the best film in 1988. In those years, he created the comic trilogy of which his great success at the box office: ‘It dawns that it is not little’, to which are added ‘Total’ and ‘As much in heaven as on earth’. His role as director is linked to that of producer, which led him to discover the young filmmaker Alejandro Amenábar, with whom he worked in films such as ‘Thesis’, ‘Open your eyes’ and ‘The others’.

In 2017, Cuerda began shooting his latest film, ‘Tiempo after’, which hit theaters in late 2018. Last year, Cuerda was awarded the Feroz Honor Award for his career.

The sad news of his death has shocked social networks, where messages of affection and farewell do not stop, and memories of his mythical phrases:

