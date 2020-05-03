Mourning day for culture, and especially for Spanish cinema. The filmmaker José Luis Cuerda He died this Tuesday at the age of 72 in Madrid.

The family of the director and producer, author of the mythical ‘Amanece que no es not’ has confirmed his death, and soon, the social networks have echoed the sad news.

Cuerda abandoned his law degree to become a radio and television technician, and in 1969 he began his career at TVE, where he directed cultural programs until his premiere as a fiction director with the adaptation of the novel ‘The Tunnel’, by Ernesto Sábato.

In 1982 he directed his first feature film, ‘Pairs and nones’, and five years later he released ‘The animated forest’, which won the Goya Prize for the best film in 1988. In those years, he created the comic trilogy of which his great success at the box office: ‘It dawns that it is not little’, to which are added ‘Total’ and ‘As much in heaven as on earth’. His role as director is linked to that of producer, which led him to discover the young filmmaker Alejandro Amenábar, with whom he worked in films such as ‘Thesis’, ‘Open your eyes’ and ‘The others’.

In 2017, Cuerda began shooting his latest film, ‘Tiempo after’, which hit theaters in late 2018. Last year, Cuerda was awarded the Feroz Honor Award for his career.

The sad news of his death has shocked social networks, where messages of affection and farewell do not stop, and memories of his mythical phrases:

Spanish cinema cannot be understood without José Luis Cuerda. With his particular gaze, his surreal humor and a special way of moving us, he became essential, much more than necessary. Sad news the death of someone who has made us happier, freer. Thanks, teacher pic.twitter.com/DM7GTgWzjz – Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) February 4, 2020

“I am dying divinely … In the years that I have been a doctor I have never seen anyone die as well as they are dying … What to go, what to shut down, with what parsimony. I am enjoying that you cannot even imagine it “Until always teacher 😢https: //t.co/fizy6BmUvw – Pablo Iglesias 🔻 (@PabloIglesias) February 4, 2020

The filmmaker José Luis Cuerda dies. It is always exciting to hear the speech of the Republican teacher Don Gregorio in his film “The language of the butterflies”. pic.twitter.com/BdkeCbJsHa – Fonsi Loaiza (@FonsiLoaiza) February 4, 2020

Goodbye José Luís Cuerda. An honor to have paddled with friends for you to make your last movie. You weren’t older. You were a giant and we learned from you. Another thing is that we know how to apply it. I will always remember you. pic.twitter.com/XTHOf01YLH – Andreu Buenafuente (@Buenafuente) February 4, 2020

Very sad. I still can not believe it. José Luis Cuerda is gone.

Rest in peace, master. pic.twitter.com/bzbdO8gX71 – Enjuto Mojamuto (@enjutomojamuto) February 4, 2020

The director, screenwriter, producer and writer José Luis Cuerda, responsible for titles such as Amanece que no no poco and El Bosque Animada and winner of two Goya Awards, dies. – Film Academy (@Academiadecine) February 4, 2020

In less than a month, the director of “Brian’s Life” and the director of “Dawn that is not a little” have left us. DEP Terry Jones and José Luis Cuerda. You made the world a more interesting place to live. How few people can say that. pic.twitter.com/fRjmuHo9Nh – Principia Marsupia (@pmarsupia) February 4, 2020

In heaven as well as on earth, we are all contingents, but you were necessary. Happy journey, José Luis Cuerda. pic.twitter.com/NEUexjpwWf – PSOE (@PSOE) February 4, 2020

“All science consists in knowing that, as much as one can see, do or think on earth, the most prodigious, the deepest, the most serious thing is this: to live.” “The animated forest” (W. Fernández Flórez), a work taken to the cinema by José Luis Cuerda, whose death we regret. pic.twitter.com/9t1atLCwH4 – RAE (@RAEinforma) February 4, 2020

Bye teacher. A pride to have been able to participate in the last joke. pic.twitter.com/8CtMLkMypq – Berto Romero (@Berto_Romero) February 4, 2020

What are we going to do now without the most necessary of our filmmakers … Sunrises will never be the same 🙁 https://t.co/OJ8Jqieqza – Fernando Neira (@fneirad) February 4, 2020

-I am dying divinely, I swear! In the years I’ve been a doctor, I’ve never seen anyone die as well as your father is dying. What to leave, what to turn off, with what parsimony. I’m enjoying that you can’t even imagine it.

Rest in peace Jose Luis Cuerda – Isaac 💾 (@isaacfcorrales) February 4, 2020

As much peace you carry, as humor you leave … https://t.co/Agg9no97Vx – Luis Zarco (@luiszarco) February 4, 2020

