Filming of the Secret Invasion series will begin in a month or month and a half

After that series of statements that actress Emilia Clarke left us in which she spoke, although without saying anything about her participation in “Secret Invasion”, now we go to another actor. We learned about the incorporation of actor Christopher McDonald last May, but as with all actors it is not known what role he will play.

In a recent interview they have asked the actor, and obviously he has not been able to say anything at all. As with Clarke, her lips are sealed. However, it has given an interesting detail, it has updated the film’s production schedule, revealing that the filming of the Marvel Studios series for the Disney + platform will begin filming in a matter of a month or a month and a half.

First of all, when asked about the series, he assures that he knows absolutely nothing about the series beyond its title.

I don’t know anything, I can’t say anything. I signed an NDA [contrato de confidencialidad], so [no sé nada] other than the fact that it’s called a Secret Invasion.

On how he learned of his incorporation to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the actor remembers that his representative told him by phone:

It was a fun phone call. My agent and my representative met. They called me and said, ‘Chris, are you sitting down?’ I said, ‘I’m in my car, I’m driving home.’ ‘Yes, you may want to stop.’ I said, ‘Whoa, what’s going on?’ ‘Not well. Stop’. They tell me about all this offer that comes to join the MCU, and I’m like, ‘Wow! This is something I’ve been praying for. ‘ Kevin Feige just nails it, ”McDonald adds of the Marvel Studios president and producer. It is spectacular, 23 movies now carry, and now the TV series with ‘WandaVision’ and ‘Loki’. It is an actor’s dream.

Of course, the actor seems to be very aware of the universe of Marvel movies and series.

The most revealing part has come when talking about the planned work schedule:

So I’m going to come to London and have this happen in a month. I think in a month and a half I’ll be there recording it.

It seems increasingly clear that the series could be released sometime in 2022 on the streaming platform, although as we know Marvel Studios has not yet revealed an official date.