Filming of the 2nd season of ‘The Unit’ ends

Last week the filming of the second season of ‘Unit’, a global entertainment series that achieved great success with its first season in its premiere in May 2020. An original production bet that will go a step further in the history of this team of the National Police specialized in the fight against jihadist terrorism.

‘Unit’ It continues to have Nathalie Poza as Commissioner Carla Torres and Marian Álvarez as Agent Miriam; Michel Noher as Marcos, Carla’s ex-partner, father of her daughter and head of “the unit,” and Luis Zahera as Sergio, the chief of operations. For her part, the Spanish actress of Persian origin Fariba Sheikhan is once again the agent Najwa, Raúl Fernández de Pablo the agent Roberto and Carlos Blanco the agent Ramón.

All of them, as members of “the unit”, will pay a heavy price by becoming the direct targets of terrorists. In turn, the daughter of the couple formed by Carla and Marcos, Lúa, played by the young actress Alba Bersabé, will be one of the main protagonists of this second season that again has the special collaboration of Fele Martínez as Sanabria, the Commissioner General Information Office of the National Police. The highest position in the Police and to whom the Unit is accountable.

Frances Orella, Pepo Oliva, Fran Cantos and Aroa Rodríguez join the cast of this new season that has an important cast of international actors, of more than six different nationalities, among which stand out Moussa Echarif, Amina Leony, Mekki Kadiri, Bouzan Hadawi, Kaabil Sekali, Farah Hammed, Amin Hamada, Inti El Meskine, Hamid Krim, Mourad Ouani, Mekki Kadiri, Omar Bentaleb and Said El Mouden.

The casting direction has been carried out by Eva Leira and Yolanda Serrano.

The 2nd season of ‘Unit’ filming ends after 19 weeks, three less than originally planned, in which two units have worked simultaneously for more than 13 weeks. Its 6 episodes are again directed by Dani de la Torre from scripts again written by Alberto Marini together with Amèlia Mora, Alfred Pérez-Farga and Roger Danès. For his part, the director of photography is again Josu Inchaustegui, a regular collaborator of the Galician filmmaker on titles such as ‘The unknown’, ‘The shadow of the law’ or the pending release ‘Live is Life’.

In its technical team, the names of Juan Pedro de Gaspar in the art direction, Elena de Lorenzo in costumes, David Machado in sound and Daniel Villalba in locations stand out. Raúl Romanillos leads the FX team in collaboration with El Ranchito, in charge of visual effects. The assembly is in charge of Juan Galiñanes and Fran Rodríguez, and in charge of the production direction are Josep Amorós and Pepe Ripoll.

For his part, Oskar Santos (‘Zipi y Zape y el club de la marica’, ‘El mal ajeno’) has joined as director of the second unit, a task that he has already performed in ‘Crematorio’, ‘Midas’s favorites’ or ‘Hierro’, in this season that continues to bet on visual power and frenetic action.

A second season that will be produced by Buendía Estudios, a production company owned by Telefónica and Atresmedia founded in mid-2020 with the aim of creating and producing audiovisual content in Spanish throughout and for everyone. Buendía Estudios will thus replace Vaca Films, responsible for the production of its first season, in what will be the first original Movistar + fiction produced by said company.

In these six new episodes, each lasting 50 minutes and set to premiere in 2022, members of La Unidad face an unprecedented situation when an operation makes them the target of terrorists, while trying to find out if there is a mole in the team led by Carla.

