Filming of Black Adam officially begins

Dwayne Johnson anticipated it a few days ago and now it’s official that the movie “Black Adam” filming has officially begun. The actor has shared on his Instagram account an image with the usual clapperboard announcing the first day of filming of the film, under the orders of Jaume Collet-Serra as director and director of photography Lawrence Sher.

Along with this clapperboard, where we can see the film’s logo again, Johnson includes some words also directed towards the film’s team, to emphasize how excited everyone is with this project, which we know has taken, between one thing and another, about ten years to formalize.

Budding story, extremely excited and what a humble time to share with you. The first day of filming officially starts of our Black Adam. Our director and teacher, Jaume Collet-Serra. Our Oscar nominee (Joker), Director of Photography, Lawrence Sher. We have an all-star production team – incredibly talented, motivated, committed and focused to raise the bar and deliver something special to the world. It is an honor.

This film expands the extended universe of DC, and more specifically the one related to Shazam, This film follows the adventures of the antihero Black Adam, the wandering champion of the wizard Shazam who was granted powers before Billy Batson, as seen in ” Shazam! ”. The next film will feature numerous members of the Justice Society of America, including Atom Smasher, Hawkman, Cyclone, and Doctor Fate.

The premiere of Black Adam was initially scheduled for this December. However, it missed its initial release date after the start of production was delayed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Late last month, the film took over New York’s Times Square with an announcement revealing its new release date: the July 29, 2022.

The cast led by Dwayne Johnson is made up of Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge, Quintessa Swindell, Pierce Brosnan, Marwan Kenzari, Sarah Shahi, James Cusati-Moyer and Bodhi Sabongui.