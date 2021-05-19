Filming of Ant-Man 3 will use the same technology as The Mandalorian – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Between the lines

The shooting of the third Ant Man film is ready to begin and for this it already boasts the support of advanced technology, as if it were brought from a galaxy far, far away. Through Twitter, director Peyton Reed shared a novel photograph from the set of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which curiously follows the same mechanisms that gave life to the groundbreaking series The Mandalorian.

“Welcome to The Volume”, writes the filmmaker at the top of the tweet, also alluding to the Pinewood Studios company, located in Great Britain, which is where the filming of the anticipated MCU film will begin later this month.

The Volume »is the name given to a type of curved and enveloping set, surrounded by LED screens, which becomes an essential component of Stagecraft technology. This allows computer-generated background images to be projected in real time during the shooting of the movie or television series in question. This is how Lucasfilm immersed the cast and crew of The Mandalorian in extraordinary settings so typical of the Star Wars universe. Now it’s up to Marvel Studios to go for that same revolutionary strategy, clearly for the sake of rebuilding the fascinating quantum realm.

Source: CinePremiere