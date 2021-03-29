Filming of ‘Alegra’, Violeta Salama’s cousin, ends

Caramel Films announces that filming of ‘Joy’, a film directed by the newcomer Violeta Salama that has been filming during the months of February and March.

‘Glad’ is a feel good movie that opens the doors to an exotic Jewish wedding, in which we will discover a colorful city of Melilla at the hands of four women who will be given life by Cecilia Surez (‘3 roads’), Laia Manzanares (‘ Merl ‘), Sarah Perles (‘ El Cid ‘) and Mara Guill (‘ Charon ‘). The film also has the participation of Adelfa Calvo (‘The author’), Emilio Palacios (‘The invisible line’), Zohar Liba (‘El Cid’), Joe Manjn (‘The Virgin of August’) or Mara Luisa Mayol (‘Who kills iron’), among others.

The new production by Clara Nieto and Olmo Figueredo Gonzlez-Quevedo after ‘Adis’ and ‘Tu hijo’ has a first-rate technical team led by Goya Award winners Pau Esteve Birba (director of photography), Pepe Domnguez (director of art), Clara Bilbao (costume designer) and Jos Manuel G. Moyano (editor).

The script for the film, written by Violeta Salama herself with Isa Snchez (‘321 days in Michigan’, ‘Malaka’), is based on the director’s experiences and has been developed under the prestigious program “Breaking through the lens “from the Cannes and Toronto Festivals.

“To build the universe of ‘Alegra’ I have wanted to escape from the realism of a border city, port, to take it to my own childhood universe. I would like to share the Melilla that I see, the one that I carry inside, and for that I have recreated moments of the different stages of the city where the important thing is those women who seem so different, but share the same problems and contradictions. I wanted to treat both the similarities and the differences through humor, recounting very particular conflicts in a city like Melilla but that do not stop being universal “, declared Violeta Salama, director and scriptwriter of ‘Joy’.

For her part, Clara Nieto, highlights that “with ‘Alegra’ we want to show how mothers, daughters, friends … share the ability to overcome what separates us and resolve conflicts by collaborating with each other. And we have the huge luck that a first-rate cast, led by Cecilia Surez, is the one who gives life to our protagonists “.

Olmo Figueredo tells us that ‘Glad’ is “a vital and optimistic comedy with a fairytale tone in the line of cinematographic references such as ‘My Great Greek Wedding’ or ‘Caramel’. A film set in a perfect, exotic and natural setting such as Melilla. A city that is so close but unfortunately it has remained so far from many of us for too long. Melilla will surprise many with its beauty and be one more protagonist of this Jewish wedding than to completely displace the protagonist of our history “.

‘Joy’ is a production by La Claqueta PC (‘La tinchera infinita’) and Powehi Films (‘Amigo’), in co-production with La Cruda Realidad, Alegra La Pelcula AIE and 9AM Media Lab, with the participation of RTVE and the support of ICAA – Ministry of Culture, the Councilor for Culture of the Junta de Andaluca, the Councilor for Culture and Equality and the Tourist Board of the Autonomous City of Melilla.

The film will hit theaters in the near future thanks to Caramel Films.

Official synopsis: Alegría (Cecilia Suárez) lives with her back to her Jewish roots, although since she moved to Melilla and settled in the family home, it has not been an easy task. When she found out that her family moved to her house to organize her niece’s wedding with a young man from Melilla, her life was turned upside down. Luckily for her, the young Moroccan who helps her at home and her best friend are always ready to help her. The possibility of being reunited with her daughter makes Alegría stand with stoicism and a bit of bad temper the invasion of her home by her family. The wedding preparations will bring out both their differences and everything that unites them.