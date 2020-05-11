Two months after the suspension of activities, the tracks reopen

In the circuits more than ten people can gather

From today, May 11, the French circuits will be open again and ready to receive anyone who wants to race again with their car, as announced by the French Automobile Federation.

France resumes automobile activity today. The French Automobile Federation issued a statement yesterday announcing the reopening of the circuits for today, Monday.

“Thanks to the work carried out by all the actors in the Sports Mechanics Sector and particularly the professional groups GNCACEIPA, GNPK and ADEPA, in collaboration with the Ministry of Sports, the circuits and outdoor karting tracks will be able to receive drivers, with or without a license, tomorrow, “they report from the Federation.

The reopening respects the official decree of the Ministry of Sports, which also marks the procedures with which the tracks may reopen. France is another of the European countries that has already started de-escalation.

Under current measures, all inhabitants of France can drive within a radius of 100 kilometers from their home. However, since each city council can take specific measures for its territory, they recommend that citizens call their usual club or circuit to check that it is open before traveling.

“To practice our passion, it is essential to respect the restrictions and the health protocol implemented by the French Automobile Federation in consultation with professional groups. In this regard, we applaud the work of Alain Chantegret to allow everyone to travel safely and with confidence” , they add in the statement.

Despite the fact that France does not allow meetings of more than ten people in the same place, from the Federation they advance that a greater number will be allowed on the circuits. Of course, they warn that the protocol must be strictly followed and remember that a single error can lead them to have to close the circuits again.

It must be remembered that the French Grand Prix, which was to be held at Paul Ricard, is one of the events that have been canceled and will not be held this year. However, it is not ruled out that a Formula 1 race can be held there although under another name.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.