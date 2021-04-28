Filming for the Obi-Wan Kenobi series has yet to begin

The actor Ewan McGregor He has given a new interview for The Hollywood Reporter in which he has reviewed his acting career. Obviously, Star Wars is an important piece in its history, and now it also returns to these origins with the new series “Obi-Wan Kenobi” preparing for Disney +.

Just a month ago, Lucasfilm officially announced the main cast of the series, and they said that filming would begin soon. Days later they even took videos of the filming set, implying that by now filming would have begun. In the interview, the actor clarifies that although some production work has begun, really the main photography of the series has not started.

Below we summarize the main headlines and ideas that the actor’s interview has left, from the past when he joined the world of Star Wars with that “Episode I – The Phantom Menace”, to the new series.

Not everyone wanted it to be Obi-Wan Kenobi

McGregor’s uncle, Denis Lawson, played Wedge Antilles, and also advised his nephew not to accept the role of Obi-Wan for fear that he would be pigeonholed into that one role.

McGregor wasn’t a fan of green screens in the prequels

For McGregor, George Lucas’s increasing reliance on CGI made movies difficult for him as an actor.

After three or four months of that, it gets really tedious – especially when the scenes are… I don’t mean to be rude, but it’s not Shakespeare. There is nothing to dig into the dialogue that can satisfy you when there is no atmosphere there. It was quite difficult to do.

Likes Jon Favreau’s approach to The Mandalorian

Pointing out the StageCraft process by which virtual environments are built, McGregor explained why that approach works so much better.

If you are in a desert, you are in the middle of a desert. If you are in the snow, you are surrounded by snow. And if you are in the cockpit of a starfighter, you are in space. It will be much more real.

An Obi-Wan Kenobi project has been going on for a long time

It was not an open secret that they were working on dedicating a solo project to the Jedi master. For the past seven years, McGregor was in negotiations to return to the role, until “Solo: A Star Wars Story” in 2018 changed plans to move towards the streaming platform. But even when the plans became final, McGregor vowed to keep it a secret until August 2019, even as social media demanded his hiring if the rumors were true.

I would see things on social media like, ‘They better make Ewan the role of Obi-Wan,’ and I couldn’t say anything. But it was quite humiliating to think that [Disney] You might be thinking of casting someone else.

Principal photography for the series has yet to begin

The six episodes of the “Obi-Wan Kenobi” series will be written by Hossein Amini, writer of the movie “Drive,” and directed by Deborah Chow, who directed two episodes of Mandalorian.

The post specifies main photography has not started yet, but that McGregor does say that “She has done some screen tests with Deborah and other people, and I can see that she is a very, very good director.”.

When trying to find out if in those screen tests you have performed them with a young Luke Skywalker, they say that Ewan McGregor smiles and blurts out the following: “It is very possible. I do not know”.

