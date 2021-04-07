Filming for Black Adam begins next week

Reminding us once again that the hierarchy of power in DC is about to change, Dwayne johnson, alias La Roca, has commented again on his Instagram that the next week will begin the filming of “Black Adam”. A few weeks ago, the actor and former professional wrestler gave the window of time in which the production of the film would begin, and in case there was any doubt, he has once again reconfirmed it. The detail has been given during one of his multiple videos on Instagram, placing that start of filming for the middle of the month.

Similarly, the actor Noah centineo, who will play Atom Smasher, is now in Atlanta, Georgia, to begin shooting the film, as he himself has revealed on his Instagram account.

You have to be patient to see the film, as it will not hit theaters until July 2022, but in view of how active Dwayne Johnson is on social media, it would not be surprising if we receive an image of the cast when filming begins, but there are to keep waiting to see if it happens.

The film will tell the origin story of Black Adam, and along the way bring the film debut of the Justice Society of America, the JSA, which will be played by the aforementioned Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Windell as Cyclone, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, and Pierce Brosnan as Dr. Fate.

Via information | IG The Rock | IG Noah Centineo