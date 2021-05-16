Filming ends for ‘Sonic the Movie 2’

The second part will arrive in April 2022

In a year filled with such tumultuous box office and industry changes as 2020 was, ‘Sonic the Movie’ easily became a theatrical hit. The live-action animated hybrid was one of the last big theatrical releases before the pandemic. The film’s sequel received the green light last year, and the project was scheduled for a spring 2022 release. According to a new social media post from the sequel’s director, Jeff Fowler, the movie is officially finished shooting. Fowler took to Twitter to reveal that filming for ‘Sonic the Movie 2’ had concluded, accompanied by a photo of him posing with a clapperboard on a Mushroom Planet set.

The sequel will see the return of Ben schwartz as the voice of Sonic, with the live action cast members Jim Carrey, James marsden Y Tika sumpter coming back too. The photos from the set seem to indicate that both Knuckles and Tails will be a factor in the movie in some way. As the filmmaker acknowledged last year, the goal was to properly adapt the core parts of the Sonic universe, before introducing supporting characters and other elements of lore.

“For this first movie, we were really just looking at the 1991 game and seeing where it all started and keeping it simple,” explained Fowler when asked about Tails and the rest of Sonic’s friends. “(…) There are a lot of great characters in the Sonic universe, but the most important thing is to just place Sonic and have him tell a bit of the origin story with him, and do it in a way that really makes everyone fall in love of him as a character and just support more. And then if all that goes, then we can open it up and bring in some of these other characters that fans know and love. And yeah, I mean, no one is more excited than me to have that opportunity. “.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 to premiere April 8, 2022.

