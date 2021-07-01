Filming begins on ‘the Last Voyage of the Demeter’

Amblin Partners has announced that filming has started in Berlin this week on ‘The Last Voyage of the Demeter‘, horror film to be directed by Andr vredal (‘ The autopsy of Jane Doe ‘,’ Scary stories to tell in the dark ‘).

As its title suggests, the film revolves around the Demeter, the ship that transported Dracula from Transylvania to London in the classic tale by Bram Stoker. As was briefly mentioned in that 1897 novel, the ship arrived on the shores of England, tattered and wrecked, with only one maddened survivor, while the film would explore exactly what happened on board.

Corey Hawkins will lead the cast of this film in which we will also see David Dastmalchian, Liam Cunningham, Aisling Franciosi, Jon Jon Briones, Stefan Kapicic, Nikolai Nikolaeff, Woody Norman, Martin Furulund, Chris Walley and the Spaniard Javier Botet who, as is usual, give life to the monster of the function: Dracula himself.

Zak Olkewicz (‘Bullet Train’) has been in charge of reviewing the original script by Bragi Schut acquired in 2002 by producers Bradley Fischer, Mike Medavoy and Arnold Messer, responsible for ‘Black Swan’ or ‘Shutter Island’, this being one of those projects that it seemed that we would never see after having been for years and years “in development” and having passed through the hands of directors such as Robert Schwentke, Marcus Nispel, Stefan Ruzowitsky, David Slade or Neil Marshall, among others.

Filming will begin in Berlin and later move to Malta, with a view to its premiere sometime in 2022. What we do not know from the hand of who, being that Amblin currently has distribution agreements with both Universal Pictures and recently, also with Netflix.