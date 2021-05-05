Filming begins on the French remake of ‘One Cut of the Dead’ directed by Michel Hazanavicius

Through Screen Daily we echo the beginning of the filming in Paris of ‘Z (comme Z)’, the French remake of the Japanese ‘One Cut of the Dead’ written and directed by Shinichir Ueda in 2017, a cult phenomenon.

Michel Hazanavicius (‘The Artist’, ‘The Forgotten Prince’) is the scriptwriter and director of this new version that has a more comfortable budget than that and the protagonism of Romain Duris, Matilda Anna Ingrid Lutz, Brnice Bejo, Grgory Gadebois, Finnegan Oldfield, Sbastian Chassagne, Raphal Quenard, Jean-Pascal Zadi, Lyes Salem, Simone Hazanavicius, and Luana Bajrami.

The plot of both films will be presumably the same: The recording of a B-movie movie of the undead is interrupted by a real zombie apocalypse.

Known internationally under the title of ‘Final Cut’, the film is a production of La Classe Amricaine, Getaway Films, SK Global Entertainment, BlueLight and France 2 Cinma with the participation of Canal +, France Televisions, SOFITVCINE 9 and Cin + and the executive support of the Japanese Enbu Seminar, Hairu Entertainment and Gaga, the latter also in charge of distributing the future film in Japan.

For its part, Wild Bunch will be in charge of managing its international sales.