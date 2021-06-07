Filming begins on ‘Evil Dead Rise’

Filmmaker Lee Cronina took to Twitter to reveal that production on the future new film in the franchise has begun in New Zealand.‘Hellish possession’, ‘Evil Dead Rise‘Sam Raimi and Bruce Campbell are executive producers of this New Line Cinema project to be distributed by HBO Max and will feature Australian actresses Alyssa Sutherland (‘ Vikings’) and Lily Sullivan (‘Barkskins’) as new leads.

This new horror movie takes the franchise out of its classic forest setting and into the city for the first time. Written and directed by Lee Cronin (‘Cursed Forest’), Sam Raimi, Bruce Campbell and Robert Tapert are the creators of this franchise whose new installment is also executive produced by Romel Adam, John Keville and Macdara Kelleher.

“The ‘Inferno Possession’ movies filled my brain with terror and amazement when I first saw them at age nine,” Cronin previously said in a statement. “I am excited and honored to resurrect the most iconic of the forces of evil, both for the fans and for a whole new generation.”

The new installment focuses on the twisted tale of two estranged sisters, whose reunion is interrupted by the rise of flesh-possessing demons, pushing them into a bloody battle for survival as they face the most nightmarish version of the family imaginable. Campbell previously confirmed that the film will have no link to previous films.

The saga began with ‘The Evil Dead’ in 1981 under the direction of Sam Raimi. Then came two sequels, ‘Terrifyingly Dead’ in 1987 and ‘The Army of Darkness’ in 1993. In addition, director Fede Álvarez directed in 2013 a smooth remake of the first film that served as the fourth installment of the franchise.