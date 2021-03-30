Filming begins on ‘Being the Ricardos’, Aaron Sorkin’s new film

Amazon Studios has announced that filming has begun on ‘Being the Ricardos’, the third film written and directed by Aaron Sorkin, previously responsible for ‘Molly’s Game’ and ‘The Chicago 7 Trial’.

The film will take place over a week of production of the iconic ‘I love you, Lucy’, a 50s sitcom that over four of its nine seasons managed to become the most watched television series in the United States.

From the group reading of the script on Monday to the filming in front of the audience on Friday. A week in which Desi Arnaz (Ricardo) and Lucille Ball (Lucy), married both in fiction and in real life, face a crisis that could end their professional careers, as well as end their romantic relationship.

As Ahead of the Year, This “a drama about the people responsible for making one of the most famous comedies on television” will star Javier Bardem (as Arnaz) and Nicole Kidman (as Ball). Joining them as announced today will be performers like JK Simmons, Nina Arianda, Tony Hale, Alia Shawkat, Jake Lacy, Clark Gregg, John Rubinstein, Linda Lavin, Robert Pine, or Christopher Denham.

Simmons and Arianda will play William Frawley and Vivian Vance, co-stars of “I Love You, Lucy,” while Hale will play Jess Oppenheimer, executive producer and lead writer of the series. Shawkat and Lacy will play Madelyn Pugh and Bob Carroll Jr., two of his regular screenwriters.

The technical team of ‘Being the Ricardos’ will consist of cinematographer Jeff Cronenweth (‘The Social Network’), production designer Jon Hutman (‘Invincible’), costume designer Susan Lyall (‘The Report’), set designer Ellen Brill (‘The Scandal’). ‘), sound technician Steven Morrow (‘ Ford v Ferrari ‘) or editor Alan Baumgarten (‘ Molly’s Game ‘), among others.