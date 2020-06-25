The fifth season of « La Casa de Papel » is launched. Tokio, Denver, Lisbon, Stockholm, the Professor and the rest of the band return to action to film the episodes of the fifth season that will solve the fate of the coup to the Bank of Spain.

The start of filming has announced it Netflix in a video in which some of the stars of his Spanish series and films talk about how they face the return to filming of their productions after the forced stoppage due to the coronavirus pandemic.

There are Ester Expósito (Someone has to die), Omar Ayuso (Elite), Blanca Suárez (Jaguar), Quim Gutiérrez (The neighbor), Miguel Ángel Silvestre (Sky Rojo) and also several of the stars of La casa de papel.

Álvaro Morte, Itziar Ituño, Najwa Nimri and director Koldo Serra summed up in a few sentences their feelings before the impending filming of the fifth season. « What makes me more excited about filming again is meeting with all the people, » says Morte while holding the glasses that her character wears in the series.

« I am very excited to know that soon I will start to roll, » says a jovial Nimri. « What I’m most excited about is knowing how the story ends, » says Ituño, who will bring the former Inspector Murillo back to life … now known as Lisbon.

And the Basque actress is not without reason. The eight chapters of the fourth season of La casa de papel did not solve the blow to the Bank of Spain and left the Professor in a limit situation with a powerful cliffhanger.

« Checkmate, son of a bitch! » Inspector Sierra (Najwa Nimri) says to Sergio Marquina after discovering his hiding place. Will it fire? Will you take him hostage? Will Sierra join the gang now that the state has turned its back on it?