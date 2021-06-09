Filming begins for ‘Indiana Jones 5’ and this is all we know

The first installment of Indiana Jones was released forty years ago. Later, his legacy within adventure cinema is clear: he is one of the references. Beyond the theaters and screens, the franchise spearheaded by Harrison ford it became a pop classic of different generations.

That is why it is common for his iconic theme to be hummed or, when a person manages to get out of complicated situations, he is referred to as Indiana Jones. Although its reputation lies in the first three installments, in recent years there have been news about new stories.

TO Indiana Jones Raiders of the Lost Ark (nineteen eighty one), Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) followed Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008) and, during the next year, the fifth edition will be released, still headed by Harrison Ford.

What is known about Indiana Jones 5 ‘?

His plot is not entirely resolved, at least not publicly. Initially, the script was being developed by David Koepp. However, he was replaced in 2018 by Jonathan Kasdan.

Taking into account the timeline of each film, it is feasible that Indiana Jones 5 is set during the sixties and seventies in New York. The first installment took place, in fiction, in 1935. For its part, the last of the productions lasted until 1968. It is valid to think that, as the filming progresses, some details will be known. The good news, according to information from Deadline, is that filming is about to begin in the UK.

The fact is not minor, since at some point it was thought that the film could be released during 2019. However, between one complication and another and the appearance of Covid-19, Indiana Jones 5 is expected to hit theaters on the 29th. July 2022.

Confirmed actors

If the plot doesn’t offer many certainties, the cast and crew revealed may be stimulating. It will be Harrison Ford’s last time in the franchise. They will accompany you Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag), Boyd holbrook (Logan), Shaunette Renée Wilson (The Resident), Thomas Kretschmann (Avengers: Age of Ultron) and, one of the last to be confirmed, Mads mikkelsen (Another Round).

That latest addition is one of the reasons for many fans and moviegoers to raise expectations in relation to Indiana Jones 5. This makes sense if you remember that Mikkelsen can go from Hannibal to Star Wars with ease. Speaking to Collider, the actor commented: “The other day I saw Raiders of the Lost Ark again. It is very well done, very charming and has a great storytelling. So yeah, it’s a great honor to be a part of that. franchise that I grew up with. I’m in a fortunate position where they let me read the script beforehand. And yeah, it was everything I wanted it to be, so it was great. “

A not minor detail within the Indiana Jones tradition is that, for the first time, it will not be directed by Steven Spielberg. His narrative legacy will be assumed by James Mangold, a director who has done projects such as The Wolverine (2013), Logan (2017) and Ford vs Ferrari (2019). He will be joined in the production by Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel. On the other hand, the film will feature John williams, the legend of musical composition, and who has already been part of the franchise and has a close relationship with Lucasfilm, the producer.

So, between the appearance of new faces within the cast and the new vision of another director, it is valid to be curious about one of the best-known contemporary cinematographic stories.

Read this too …