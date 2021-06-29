Filming begins for ‘Daggers in the Back 2’, ‘Aquaman 2’ and ‘John Wick 4’

Hollywood is boiling over. Although filming returned to work months ago after the hiatus due to the coronavirus, many films have had to balance their new production schedules as best they could to make up for lost time. In a few hours, the announcement of the start of production of three highly anticipated films coincided.

The first one is ‘Back daggers 2’. The sequel to the Rian Johnson film, now under the aegis of Netflix, was thrown in recent weeks gathering a spectacular cast that accompanied Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc. At the moment we know that Dave Bautista, Edward Norton, Kathryn Hahn, Janelle Monáe, Leslie Odom Jr, Kate Hudson, Madelyne Cline and Jessica Henwick will appear. Johnson himself has announced that filming has begun in Greece and that is currently the biggest clue we have of the plot: the mystery will have occurred on the Greek coast. Netflix has not yet set a release date for the film but it is one of its juiciest projects after having paid a million to keep the next two adventures of Benoit Blanc. They are believed to have paid more than $ 400 million for the two backstabbing sequels.

Aaaaaaaand WE’RE OFF! Day one of filming on the next Benoit Blanc mystery. Thanks to all the lovely patient people here in Greece for letting us do all this murdering on their peaceful shores. pic.twitter.com/SUFptCpl3G ? Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) June 28, 2021

From this film, photos of the filming have already been leaked in which we see Kate Hudson wearing a summer model, pamela included, accompanied by Daniel Craig with a casual look than in the first, and by Kathryn Hahn. It looks like someone spoiled the detective’s vacation.

pic.twitter.com/jFmdB1eJPs ? mediafilm (@cravemedia_) June 28, 2021

Arthur Curry strikes again

The next filming that has already begun is that of ‘Aquaman 2’, Jason Momoa’s second solo film as Arthur Curry, again directed by James Wan. Titled ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’, thanks to the photo uploaded by James Wan we discover that one of the settings will be an icy cavern and that the film’s “working title” is ‘Necrus’. This one does have a release date: December 16, 2022.

Finally we have ‘John Wick 4’, again with Keanu Reeves as the protagonist. “Does anyone have a pencil sharpener?” asks the studio next to a photo of one of the team chairs on the set. Before the pandemic began, Lionsgate’s plans were to shoot the fourth and fifth installments together, but now it is not known if it will continue to be the idea because they only have eleven months until the release date set for the fourth: the 27 of May 2022. Production will pass through Germany, France, Japan and New York. Directed by Chad Stahelski.

anybody got a pencil sharpener? JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 4 is now in production. pic.twitter.com/J4HSCatBIU ? Lionsgate (@Lionsgate) June 28, 2021

We remember the release dates: ‘John Wick 4’ will hit theaters on May 27, 2022, ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ on December 16 of next year, and ‘Back Daggers 2’ has no date assigned at the moment.