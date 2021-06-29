Filming began on Aquaman 2, John Wick 4, Knives Out 2 and White Noise – .

Fast & Furious 9 – 65% may not be the best movie in this long-lived franchise, but there is something very miraculous that it has done; be the highest grossing film of the pandemic. The film has grossed a not measly $ 440 million worldwide thus far. The box office analysts are going to be very aware of the success of this film. It is a sign that the industry is recovering from the heavy blow of the pandemic and the closure of cinemas throughout the world.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

Another sign that everything is taking a turn for the better in this area is the fact that four blockbusters began filming this Monday: Aquaman 2, John wick 4, Knives Out 2 and White Noise. This is how Variety has seen it in an article they recently published in which they explain that this can be seen as a sign that Hollywood is regaining its confidence:

While hybrid day-and-date releases have industry analysts uncertain about the longevity of the summer box office, studios are beginning production on several high-budget films. Four notable blockbusters began filming Monday, signaling the long-awaited sign of confidence from Hollywood.

Indeed. This can certainly be seen as a sign that Hollywood is regaining confidence that hordes of people are going to theaters to see the latest major release at hand. Many people have been waiting for this moment and vaccines have been one of the elements that have triggered this new era of confidence and prosperity. Let’s hope that the world is truly recovering from the pandemic and that this is not a calm before a new storm.

Do not stay without reading: Aquaman 2: DC fans threaten to boycott movie for failing to fire Amber Heard

We know that those four films began filming on Monday because they announced it on social networks. James Wan used his Instagram to announce that he started filming Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom. He did it in a short and concise way:

Day 1.

John Wick has been Lionsgate’s golden goose. That’s why no one was surprised that a quarter was announced. The official account of the studio itself was the one that announced that the film has begun filming:

Does anyone have a pencil sharpener? John Wick: Chapter 4 is now in production.

anybody got a pencil sharpener? JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 4 is now in production. pic.twitter.com/J4HSCatBIU – Lionsgate (@Lionsgate) June 28, 2021

Netflix wants to have its own million dollar franchise and to make sure of that it bought the sequels to Knives Out. Precisely the director of them, Rian Johnson, went to Twitter to announce that Knives Out 2 began filming off the coast of Greece:

YYYYYY we begin. The first day of filming the next Benoit Blanc mystery. Thanks to all the beautiful and patient people here in Greece who allow us to do all these murders on their peaceful shores.

Aaaaaaaand WE’RE OFF! Day one of filming on the next Benoit Blanc mystery. Thanks to all the lovely patient people here in Greece for letting us do all this murdering on their peaceful shores. pic.twitter.com/SUFptCpl3G – Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) June 28, 2021

According to various reports, the movie is being filmed in Spetses, which is an island in the Peloponnese. It is an interesting decision and one that will probably give it an exotic air that distinguishes it from the first part. Netflix is ​​definitely not skimping on the production of this film. We’ll see if this game gives you the fruits you are waiting for.

The last movie is White Noise. That’s also a great production from the streaming giant. It is the third collaboration between Netflix and Noah Baumbach. Remember that the previous collaboration, Story of a marriage, obtained several Oscar nominations, the most notable of all being the one that obtained Best Picture. There are great expectations placed on this film, especially since it is based on the novel by Don DeLillo. The one who announced the beginning of the filming of this film was the producer Uri Singer:

White Noise, Day One Filming, Yay!

WHITE NOISE, Filming # Day1 YAY !!! pic.twitter.com/pwY2LHMCRm – uri singer (@ urisinger32) June 28, 2021

Continue reading: John Wick 4: Hiroyuki Sanada Joins Movie Cast