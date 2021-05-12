filming at the end of the year and clarified chronology

Director James Gunn has updated by Instagram the status of the movie “Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3″. It is not that it has brought great news, but rather that it has reconfirmed some ideas and questions about the film. This has occurred during a question and answer event that he has carried out on the social network, as is usual in him.

The truth is that right now Gunn is busier with the movie “The Suicide Squad”, and especially with the series “Peacemaker” that he is still filming. Therefore, little news can really offer about the Marvel movie, beyond reaffirming some ideas.

In this 2021 the filming of the film is scheduled to begin. The filmmaker has further specified that it will be at the end of the year when the film’s production begins. Possibly they will take advantage of all these months that remain for the work in “Peacemaker”, DC series that is scheduled to premiere in January 2021 on HBO Max.

In his comments, Gunn has also explained that the story of the film will not be a direct continuation as such at the plot level with respect to the other two films, but they do compose a common arc.

It does not depend on the other twobut it is better to have seen them. All three function as a single story.

At the level of position within the UCM, it has confirmed once again what we already knew. The events that we see in the film take place after “Thor: Love and Thunder”. In the same way, it clarifies that the events of the Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas Special that will premiere on the Disney + platform take place between “Thor: Love and Thunder” and “Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3”. This makes sense because it will also be the same order in which these products will be released: first Thor 4, then the Guardians special and later Guardians 3.

In this question and answer you have once again assured that this movie “ends the story I started to tell in vol. 1″, and that’s why he says that this movie for him means “the end”. However, in his other recent comments, Gunn has assured that “never say Never” about coming back for a fourth movie. What does seem more than assured that this movie brings a bow closure for the Guardians. To see is in what sense.

Right now, I plan for the third to be the last. The only reason I don’t swear is because I see filmmakers doing it too often and backing off what they said. But yes, 3 is almost certainly the end of the road for me, and even more so for this group of Guardians.