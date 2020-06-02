Los Angeles, USA

The movie “Just Mercy” will be available for free on digital platforms in the United States, during the month of June, for viewers interested in “learning more about systemic racism” in American society, the Warner Bros. studio reported in a statement on Tuesday. .

The Destin-directed film Daniel Cretton, released in 2019, focuses on the real figure of attorney Bryan Stevenson (played by Michael B. Jordan), known for his tireless work for the rights of African-American incarcerated in the United States.

The story tells the case of Walter McMillian (Jamie Foxx), an Alabama citizen who was convicted of murder despite having an alibi, as he was at a celebration with dozens of neighbors at the time of the crime. .

“We believe in the power of stories,” says the company statement. “Our film (…) is one of the tools that we can humbly offer to those interested in learning more about the systemic racism that plagues our society,” he adds.

The announcement comes after several days of massive demonstrations in the country after the death of the African American George Floyd at the hands of the Police.

“To be an active part of the change that our country is desperately seeking, we encourage you to learn more about our past and the countless injustices that have brought us to where we are today,” the statement continues.

The studio’s decision comes the same day that the world of culture has shown its rejection of racism and police brutality in the United States with a black photo on Instagram and under the slogan “Black Out Tuesday”.

Michael B. Jordan, producer and leading actor of the film, told Efe in an interview prior to the premiere of the film that “the injustices of the American judicial system are out of control. This is something that has been happening for too long and continues happening today, “he added.

The interpreter wished that the tape had an impact on society and made the viewer “think a little differently and become part of the change.”