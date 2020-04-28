YouTube will present from May 29 screenings for the ‘We Are One: A Global Film Festival’ event, including feature films, short films and round tables.

The festival will be for the benefit of the World Health Organization and will encourage the audience to make donations for the fight against COVID-19, said the organizers who have not yet announced the programming of the event.

Organized earlier this month at Cannes – held annually on the southern French coast – indicated that the event would be difficult to perform in its “original form” due to the coronavirus pandemic.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Initially scheduled to take place between May 12 and 23, the festival was postponed until the end of June, but the French government banned all major festivals until at least mid-July in its efforts to halt the spread of the epidemic.

The highly contagious and life-threatening new coronavirus paralyzed cultural events around the world, forced theaters, museums and cinemas to close, and caused the cancellation of shows.

“We often talk about the uniquely powerful role of movies to inspire and unite people across borders and differences, helping to heal the world,” said Tribeca festival CEO Jane Rosenthal. “Everyone needs to heal right now,” he concluded.

.