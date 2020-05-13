The Dominican Republic is known throughout the world for its white sand beaches and transparent waters in the Caribbean, but the country’s social reality is far from that idyllic image, as shown in the documentary “Stateless” (Stateless), which exposes in the Tribeca Film Festival the “racism” that has left more than 200,000 people without nationality.

“What do people know about the Dominican Republic? They know it as a cheap tourist object, and that image cannot be dirty,” says the director of the film, Michele Stephenson, to explain the international ignorance of this problem with which The country has struggled for decades.

That dark-skinned people are not welcome there was already made clear by the dictator Rafael Trujillo when, in 1937, it is estimated that his soldiers murdered between 9,000 and 20,000 Haitians and Dominicans of Haitian descent, generally of a darker complexion, in the border between the Dominican Republic and Haiti as a result of a racist campaign promoted by the government.

More than 75 years later, in 2013, the rejection towards Haiti and its descendants born in the Dominican Republic was once again evident when the Supreme Court issued an order that stripped any person of Haitian parents of their Dominican nationality with retroactive effect to 1929 .

The measure meant that more than 200,000 people from the Dominican Republic remained in no man’s land, without the right to Dominican nationality, despite being born there, but not to the Haitian either, since they had no relationship with that country beyond their ancestry.

Stephenson knows that problem well, since she herself was born in Haiti, and since that 2013 Supreme Court ruling she has been dedicated to the production of the film, which follows young lawyer Rosa Iris, a passionate rights activist of these stateless people.

“I grew up knowing a little about the history of the island, Haiti and its relationship with the Dominican Republic. I have always had news of that and have known about the issue of relations and discrimination that exists,” said the filmmaker, based in New York.

The 97-minute film shows with hidden camera images the insides of a highly discriminatory government system in the Dominican Republic, which is capable of denying nationality to someone with dark skin if they consider their Spanish accent doubtful.

It was thanks to several Dominicans with whom Stephenson collaborated who agreed to the dangerous mission of carrying hidden cameras that the filmmaker was able to execute the revealing documentary: “There would have been no other way to do this work without their decision to take a risk and assume it”, he admitted.

The documentary, which dives into street protests, government offices and family gatherings, shows the difficulties faced by the 200,000 stateless people in their daily lives as a result of institutional oppression, but also aims to be a reflection of how the problem of white supremacy is present throughout the world.

“What is happening in the Dominican Republic is not an isolated event,” said Stephenson.

“Here where I live -USA- they are already closing the borders, taking away the ‘green cards’ (permanent residence cards) from people, even the citizens are questioning them. It is important for me to put what is happening in the Republic The Dominican Republic is a microcosm of what is happening globally. It is not something unique to that island. “

But in the film, the filmmaker also wanted to show the opinion of Dominican nationalists who support discrimination policies against citizens of Haitian descent, something she did because she considered it “necessary.”

“For me it is a voice that must be taken into account and know that it can be my neighbor, my co-worker. We have to know that it is there and know the conviction they have, and we must realize that this conviction will not change. “he settled.

