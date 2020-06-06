The editor Iván Aledo, in a portrait provided by the Academia de Cine.Pipo Fernández

Iván Aledo, one of the most popular and prestigious editors of Spanish cinema, died on Friday in Madrid at the age of 68, hospitalized for the second time due to covid-19. He collaborated with Julio Medem in most of his films, and with him he won his first Goya, for The Lovers of the Polar Circle (1998). A five-year later he would collect his second Goya for Javier Fesser’s The Great Adventure of Mortadelo and Filemón. In addition, he was another five times candidate for the awards of the Spanish Film Academy. His brother Polo, five years older and died in 2009, was one of the forerunners in Spain of sound editing.

Aledo (Cartagena, 1951) not only made movies. He also worked in television, advertising and video art, thanks to his work with Santiago Sierra. In the traditional audiovisual, he accumulated more than 100 works and mounted films by Joaquim Jordà, Antonio Hernández, Daniel Monzón, Miguel Bardem, Emilio Martínez Lázaro (one of his regulars) or Luis García Berlanga -in Paris Tombuctú, his latest work-, among others . His latest works have been the film Una ventana al mar, by Miguel Ángel Jiménez, with Emma Suárez, and the series La templanza.

Aledo’s film career began in the 1980s, the decade in which he collaborated with Felipe Vega in As long as there is light (1987) and The Best of Times (1989). In an interview in the magazine Cinemanía, he remembered: “When I started working in the TVE news programs, there was no film school, that job was my career and I soon became hooked on editing. The circumstances change, the mechanical part of this job, but in essence I keep doing the same thing: chasing shadows to help tell stories ”.

Since 1994 he was a member of the Spanish Film Academy and was part of its Board of Directors as a member of the editing specialty. To testify to his profession, he promoted and moderated, along with also editor Mikel Iribaren, the cycle Mount, dream …, with discussions with other Spanish editors. He also worked as a montage teacher at ESCAC and TAE schools. On Twitter, many colleagues have testified of their respect for Iván Aledo. Director Koldo Serra wrote: “Great Iván Aledo. A brilliant editor has left but above all a wonderful person and a good friend. I have seldom laughed so much in an editing room as with him. We will miss you so much. D.E.P”. For his part, Medem confessed in a tweet: “Ivan, stay in peace. You were one of the greatest people I have ever met, great in everything, great in truth, in emotion, in talent. That hole you leave us, huge friend, I will always love you! ”. Composer Roque Baños tweeted: “My friend Iván Aledo, editor with whom I have worked on several films, has died. A kind person, always generous and a great companion, it is a very painful loss for Spanish cinema and for those who loved him, that we were all those who knew him. D.E.P”. The president of the Academy, Mariano Barroso, wrote for his part on the website of the institution: “Yesterday we exchanged messages, and he sent me one that I now understand as a farewell: ‘I have spent my life pursuing a taste for beauty. And I hope to continue doing so. A hug to all. “You will continue among us, Ivan, we will continue your search. Thank you for all the moments shared.”