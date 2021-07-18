Film Drive my car wins the critics and ecumenical award at Cannes – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

The film Drive my car, by the Japanese Ryusuke Hamaguchi, was recognized this Saturday by international critics and by the ecumenical jury as the Best Film in the official competition of the 74 Cannes Film Festival, which began on the 6th.

The International Federation of the Cinematographic Press (Fipresci) chose it for being an “extremely subtle, a fantastic work of art about the eternal power of art”, which is signed “by one of the most promising directors of today.”

Before I was a director, I was a movie fan. I am aware of the value of this award. It is an honor, ”said the director, whose feature film is among the favorites for the Palme d’Or at the closing ceremony this Saturday.

That film, an adaptation of a homonymous story by Haruki Murakami, also received the distinction of the ecumenical jury, which has awarded since 1974 one of the films in competition that best extols human and solidarity values.

In the also official section A Certain Look, Fipresci rewarded Un monde, by Belgian Laura Wandel, which focuses on bullying.

“It explores the fine line between love and violence between children in the schoolyard, with a realistic and uncompromising style,” said of the film the jury, for whom this debut is disturbing but full of compassion.

His distinction to a first film in the parallel sections Directors’ Fortnight or Critics’ Week was directed to the Egyptian Omar El Zohairy for Feathers’ “unique mixture of comedy and tragedy”, a film that also won the highest award of the Week.

The Special Mention of the ecumenical jury went to Compartment No. 6, by Finn Juho Kuosmanen, “for his tender gaze on two hurt people who would not even choose themselves as neighbors”, and who manage to overcome their respective loneliness.

And the Golden Eye, the award for Best Documentary presented in any section of Cannes, went to A night of knowing nothing, by the Indian director Payal Kapadia, a film that mixes fiction and reality, presented at the Directors’ Fortnight.

