Crime stories in real life are having an interesting time within the film industry, although they have rarely been on hiatus, the public loves to see people throw their morals and ethics on the wind, so without violence or murder. ” Bad Education ”has managed to become one of the most interesting crime stories of recent times adapted to the big screen.

Captivating, fun and with one of the most absorbing performances by Hugh Jackman in recent years. It is sometimes disappointing that a movie of this genre does not always make you laugh, as many of these ill-famed criminals are very funny, but this movie is one of those jewels that will do it, it is independent enough that it does not Get the audience you deserve, but give it a try and you’ll be amazed.

In 2004, Roslyn Public Schools Superintendent Frank Tassone (Hugh Jackman) was embroiled in the largest educational fund misuse scandal in the United States. A story like this, added to the dubious personality of the educator, at the same time loved by his entire society and extremely vain, is undoubtedly a great story to tell in the cinema. Bad Education centers its story on the relationship of Tassone and his assistant, Pam Gluckin, the main beneficiaries of the embezzled money. The script is by Mike Makowski, a former student at the school in question, and directed by Cory Finley.

The characters are imperfect, colorful, multi-layered, and generally quite interesting. Hugh Jackman plays Frank Tassone, the charismatic superintendent at the center of the story, is kind, charming, and presents himself as the perfect man to lead the task of taking a school district to the top; but as we soon discovered, he may or may not have some secrets of his own.

Jackman gives a relatively effective performance where you can read every little emotion and thought in his eyes, then we have Allison Janney as Pam Gluckin, Frank’s colleague, and also the person who controls the economy at school.

And unsurprisingly from that description and the fact that she is portrayed by Allison Janney, she is quite an intriguing presence in the story, she is great on paper, as always. I also love his chemistry with Jackman, they have a lot of fun together.

Then we have Geraldine Viswanathan as Rachel, a student at one of Frank’s district schools; She is a brilliant young woman who works as a journalist for the school newspaper, and is one of the most interesting supporting actresses here, as her character is the one who discovers the scandal.

We can also see how Ray Romano, Rafael Casal, Annaleigh Ashford, Stephanie Kurtzuba create assertive chemistry to present this crazy story of a scam.

It is in the game between the arrogance, the dissimulation and the commitment of the three characters (Jackman, Janney and Romano) that Bad Education presents the best, especially when they interact with each other; the shocks and nuances of each of them determine what is to come, the path that goes beyond the first discovery, reaches where it is expected and finds a new reason for uncertainty, now in the personality of its protagonist.

The feature film is not intended to define sociopathy or egotism, but it supports both suspicions by exposing specific situations and highlighting the ability to manipulate, through sympathy or pressure.

In the end, what we see in “Bad Education” is what happens all over the world, the same scam or fraud occurs outside the school premises as well, but it is apparently less important. As for the film itself, it offers an unforgettable scandal that happened in a school that, with luck, was a wake-up call for the system to be changed so that the same thing does not happen again.

But before they introduce us to anything else, we see the film as a lesson in how we should educate our children to learn to behave when they are sent to a society full of opportunities that are sometimes not positive, and learn not to put their hands on it. to the alien. It’s rude. At least that’s what it says.

