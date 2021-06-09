Filippo Inzaghi replaces Spaniard Pep Clotet as Brescia coach

06/09/2021 at 4:55 PM CEST

.

Filippo Inzaghi, former coach of Milan or Benevento among others, officially became this Wednesday the new coach of Brescia Calcio, a club that plays in Serie B (Second division).

“Brescia Calcio communicates that he handed over the technical direction of the first team to Filippo Inzaghi“reads the official statement of the norteño team, which reached the qualifying rounds for promotion to Serie A with Pep Clotet on the bench.

The Spanish coach took the reins of the team in February, when he was on the verge of relegation, and in a few months he managed to radically change the club’s performance.

Clotet ranked Brescia seventh, but surrendered in the first round of the promotion playoffs against Cittadella.

As . learned from sources close to the negotiation, the president of Brescia, Massimo cellino, had proposed to the Spanish to continue to command the club, but the coach preferred to resign to face new challenges.

“A new adventure begins for me and I am happy and proud. I am motivated and will give everything to restore confidence and make the club and the fans proud,” he said. Inzaghi, in statements provided by Brescia.