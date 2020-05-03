Elements of the Secretariat of the Navy-Navy of Mexico evacuated a crew member of Filipino origin who was traveling on board a merchant ship off the coast of the port of Veracruz for medical reasons, who presents symptoms similar to COVID-19.

The naval personnel, as the National Maritime Authority and acting as the Coast Guard, answered a call for help from the merchant ship “SWIFT ACE”, which was located 5.1 nautical miles (eight thousand 207 kilometers) approximately southeast of the port of Veracruz.

One of its crew members had fever and breathing difficulties, for which a special evacuation operation was implemented and the departure of the ARM Interceptor Patrol was immediately ordered. “SUHAIL” (PI-1132).

Personnel from Naval Health and the Naval Search and Rescue Station and Maritime Surveillance arrived at the ship with specialized equipment to carry out the medical evacuation of people suspected of being infected with the SARSCoV-2 virus (COVID-19).

Coordinated with International Health and the Regional Port Captaincy of Veracruz, They provided medical attention to a 31-year-old male of Filipino origin, whose health was reported as stable.

Semar reported that they applied the sanitary security protocols that the current situation warrants, and the patient was handed over to International Health in this port to be transferred to a local hospital and receive specialized medical attention.

