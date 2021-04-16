Filipino teenager Yuka Saso and Spanish Luna Sobrón surprise in Hawaii

The Filipino teenager Yuka saso, 19 years old and who plays thanks to an invitation from the organization, starred in a second consecutive stellar round this Friday at the Lotte Championship in Kapolei (Hawaii), where he repeated the 64 strokes of the first day to lead this tournament on the LPGA circuit with two advantage over the New Zealander Lydia ko, which delivered the best card of the day (63), while the Spanish Sobrón Moon (64) is third tied with the South Koreans Hyo joo kim (65) and So yeon ryu (68) and the American Nelly korda (68)

Saso, which in the opening day shared the first place with the American Brittany Altomare, managed nine birdies and one bogey in the second to repeat a 64-stroke card, 8 under par, that left her a solo leader with -16 at Kapolei Golf Club on the island of Oahu.

“I’m trying to get used to the field. I had some ups and downs, but I was very consistent, ”said the 19-year-old Filipina, who is a regular on the LPGA Tour of Japan but finished in the top 15 at the Women’s US Open last year and is looking for her first win at the LPGA American Tour. However, it should be used thoroughly before Lydia koThe 23-year-old who already has 15 LPGA wins, including two majors, but hasn’t won a tournament since April 2018.

The big surprise is the presence in the third place of the Spanish Sobrón Moon, who is playing her first tournament of the year on the LPGA Tour and the first also in the United States since 2019. The Mallorcan made a second round with 10 birdies and two bogeys and with 64 strokes she improved her 69 on the first day to share third place together with three experts from the circuit such as Hyo joo kim, So yeon

Ryu Y Nelly korda.

The also Spanish Azahara Munoz She delivered a 68-shot card with six birdies and two bogeys and at 137, seven under par, she is tied for 20th place with 15 other players.