In the mythical meetings of recent years between Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid, one of the prettiest fights was on the right wing: Leo Messi against Filipe Luis.

A while ago, in an interview with Panenka magazine, the former Atlético de Madrid player justified why he had never asked Messi for the shirt: «I have always hit him to stop him, he never reproached me for anything. I admire him very much for his football. I never asked him for the shirt because I enter the field to win, not to say that I played against him“Said the Brazilian.

However, Filipe Luis expressed his admiration for the ’10’ azulgrana: «Everyone knows what I think of him, the only thing to do is enjoy because I don’t know how many years or how many decades it will be until another player like that shows up. You should always win the Ballon d’Or“He concluded.

Filipe Luis received a tribute last month at the Wanda Metropolitano for his career at Atlético de Madrid. Now the left side he enjoys at the Brazilian Flamengo, with which he managed to lift the Copa Libertadores last Novemberand.