Filip Krajinovic harshly criticizes Stefanos Tsitsipas

Serbian tennis player Filip Krajinovic He appeared before the media at a press conference to analyze his feelings after the great victory achieved today against Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarterfinals of the ATP 500 Hamburg 2021.

– Importance of a victory like today:

“The victory achieved today means a lot to me. I have not had good results this year on clay. I really like playing on this surface but my level in recent months has not been the best. I fell in the first rounds and I knew I had to change some things. I decided to come here and skip the Olympics, give the opportunity to play on land and it seems that it was worth it, “he said in words collected by Tennis Majors.

– Analysis of the victory achieved against Tsitsipas:

“I played at a great level today. I didn’t start the way I wanted, but I was playing against one of the best players on the circuit. Stefanos started the match very aggressive and the first five games he was a bit lost, but little by little I was finding my game. I was aggressive and I think I played very smart today. This gives me a lot of confidence, since beating a whole top-five in a tournament like this means a lot to me. “

– Criticism of Stefanos Tsitsipas for the image given during the match. The Greek went to the bathroom after the second set:

“I don’t think Tsitsipas acted well on the court today. I don’t know why he acted that way. I’ve always had it in my head that Stefanos was a good guy and a player characterized by fair play, but the way he he acted today was very strange. We have all seen what he has done. He went to the bathroom for 10 minutes after losing 6-1 in the second set. “

– Tsitsipas received many warnings today for his behavior:

“During the points he was talking and that is not pleasant at all. I hope he apologizes some day for the behavior he has had today on the court. Still I did not lose focus and I was able to play my game. I didn’t need to act that way. I don’t want to go overboard with him either, I just didn’t expect him from a tennis player like Stefanos. Still I can understand him, maybe I was nervous because of the pressure he had. I think he’s a good guy and not it has to be easy to lose a game, “he concluded.