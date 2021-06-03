Filiberto Vázquez, the chemist who invented indelible ink

As a child he lived in the countryside, in Jalisco. He fell in love with chemistry thanks to a flower petal, he played with it between his fingers and was fascinated by the red color it left him. That inspiration made him become one of the most recognized scientists in Mexico. It has already made its mark on the country. In a literal way: Filiberto Vázquez is the one who invented indelible ink that we Mexicans carry on our thumbs every time we vote since 1994.

He has received the National Prize for Sciences and Arts, the Rafael Ramírez Master Medal and dozens of other recognitions for his creation. In addition, it has participated in the development of inks for newspapers and books. A life dedicated to science.

In interview for Tec Review, he assures, that he is not a genius. That if he achieved these achievements, anyone can do it.

On the safety of the ink and if we should be concerned because it may be a surface exposed to contamination and, therefore, we are at risk of contracting Covid-19, he explains that:

“The pigmentor is a formula that reacts with the skin and transforms cells into colorful cells, which they no longer have the ability to reproduce. In other words – by coincidence – it is much more ‘energetic’ than alcohol itself. It was not made for that purpose, but it coincides, because the pigmentor reacts with the DNA of the cells ”.

That is, it was a antiCovid-19 ink.

The story of who invented the indelible ink we use to vote

How did the idea of ​​creating this ink come about in the 90s?

The then Federal Electoral Institute (IFE, now INE) used ink, such as stamps. By only painting on top it is removed with soap, with solvent, with alcohol, with many things, because it sticks like paint on top.

The idea is that our pigmentation enter through the first layer of cells, which are already flaking and to penetrate.

The only way to remove it is to remove those cells. Therein lies the basis of a true indelibility. I was already working on ink issues and, in that way, the idea was born.

The Institute was reluctant to use the idea, what were the main concerns for not using it?

They had doubts. Especially in case there were any harmful effects, but since it is on the outermost layer of the skin, there was no problem.

They tested thousands of people. It was half a year of testing and, in that time, the toxicity of that ink was also determined. It is completely harmless.

In 2021 it will be the biggest elections in Mexico, have you had to increase production? Could it be delayed by the pandemic?

We are ready for all sanitation practices and will increase production by 15%.

What did it mean for you to study at Tecnológico de Monterrey?

At that time they offered a master’s degree in Chemistry and they provided us with our salary that we kept at the National Polytechnic Institute (IPN) to go to Tec to study the master’s degree. It went well for me. I already had two of my children, but since they left me the salary, there was no problem. In technology they asked us to teach classes and we earned extra money. That was a penny!

The next generation

What is your advice for young people who want to study chemistry and for those who still have doubts? What are the benefits of pursuing this career?

By knowing the structure of matter we can know that there are millions of types of compounds in the universe. As in my case – I’ll start by talking about myself – colorants, pigments, polymers, drugs, and so on. It is very interesting. What happens is that chemistry has its difficult parts by studying the structure of the atom, but there is a way to make it very interesting.

It doesn’t take a genius. Look at me: I’m not a genius, but having that fondness for knowing the structure of matter should be for everyone. What happens is that there is no such system of education. On one occasion I had the opportunity to go to a group in the fifth year of primary school to teach them the structure of the subject.

I aroused brutal interest! I explained that an atom was such a tiny thing that the human mind does not have the capacity to imagine something so small. That a grain, for example, of any substance, are millions and trillions of atomic particles.

How can one atom combine with another? I explained it in a simple way. I was like two hours listening to questions! And they asked very interesting questions, I sweated to answer them properly. That is the aspect that, at any given moment, can increase the interest in chemistry.

In addition, in Mexico we have a great tradition of chemists, for example, Dr. Mario Molina …

An analyst chemist. There is great potential among students. I do not consider myself a very ‘here’ person in chemistry, I won the National Prize for Sciences and Arts, the National Prize for Chemistry and others in chemistry. I don’t consider myself brilliant. More than brilliant I am opportune, people who have settled on an interesting concept of chemistry.

Are there more possibilities to undertake in this area? It might seem that studying chemistry is separate from doing business …

Not! As you think! If you discover a substance that cures a pimple, it works. You don’t need to do a lot of research. In Mexico, chemistry can be used in very simple things, that leave economic resources and that these, in turn, serve for technological development and basic research.

It went well for me, I am not complaining. If it is about developing formulas, medicines, adhesives, glues, for polymers in general, it is very interesting. It’s not very hard. I have several students who have put on their ‘changarrito’ and live off it. And they live well. There are people who already have many resources and they have won me over. Of that it is about having resources. Instead of working at a desk, they can do it in a lab. I have students who are even in Japan.

So is there great potential?

Yes and it is not difficult. I urge the boys to study chemistry and have applications. I have students who already have their companies based on what I have helped them, not financially, but intellectually. I always want my students and people to think that chemistry is very interesting, that it is not difficult, it is more difficult to learn a thick book of laws. That is very difficult.

To study chemistry you have to know how the atom is built, how they combine to form molecules, and how a number of variants can be formed. We are chemical entities, very complex. There are industrial products that can be developed without destroying the community and seizing resources. I always ask my students: ‘who doesn’t like money?’ No one has raised their hand to me.