Files accumulate for extension of presidency in SCJN

MEXICO CITY

The unconstitutionality action presented by opposition senators against the extension of the mandate of the president of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN), Arturo Zaldívar, was accumulated with the request for consultation that the minister presented on June 14.

The decision to combine the two procedures was taken by Minister Zaldívar himself, considering that there is an identity with respect to the challenged article, section 11, section XVII, of the Organic Law of the Judicial Power of the Federation, raised on the occasion of the respective consultation.

The accumulation implies that both the request for consultation of the president of the SCJN, as well as the unconstitutionality action of the opposition senators will be resolved together.

The action has not yet been admitted for processing and, together with the request for consultation, it was sent for study to the presentation of the Dean of the SCJN, Fernando Franco González Salas.

In the file presented by the opposition senators, it is claimed that the extension of the mandate of the president of the SCJN goes against articles 97 and 100 of the Constitution, which regulate the functioning of the Federal Judicial Power, as well as the principle of division of powers.

When presenting the unconstitutionality action, the federal legislators requested that it be resolved before the consultation promoted by Minister Zaldívar or, where appropriate, that both files be resolved in the same session.

Both cases are under the analysis of Minister Franco González Salas, who will have to decide in the coming days whether the constitutional trial promoted by the senators is admitted for processing.

jcs